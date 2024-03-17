HanuMan released on OTT: Where to watch Prasanth Varma's superhero film in Hindi

Prasanth Varma's superhero film starring Teja Sajja has been released on OTT. The film which was released on 12 January earned a massive ₹200 crore net amount in India made on an approximate budget of ₹40 crore is finally on OTT in Hindi language after delay. The movie has not only received love from the audience but also gained applause from critics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Murder Mubarak, Carry On Jatta 3 to HanuMan; movies, web series to watch this weekend Where to watch Hanuman on OTT release? The movie is available on JioCinema in Hindi language for streaming from March 16. Moreover, the movie was also premiered simultaneously on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm. When the movie will be released in other languages is not known. Earlier on 14 March, Zee5 had posted on X, “Your wait finally comes to an end! Hold on to the excitement for the ultimate superhero spectacle of the year! HanuMan, coming soon on ZEE5" However, the OTT release dates are not announced yet. The film was released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

Also Read: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer movie numbers shoot up, mints ₹ 5.75 crore After the official announcement of the OTT and TV premiere release of Hanuman, lead actor Teja Sajja said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have the first-of-its-kind premiere for my film, HanuMan. This film is very special to me, and I believe that the simultaneous premiere on Colors Cineplex and Jiocinema is a fitting way to reach a much larger audience, especially the younger ones." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Shaitaan box office collection day 9: Ajay Devgn starrer spooks audience, inches to ₹ 100 crore mark in India Prasanth Varma on HanuMan OTT delay On 15 March, Varma took to X and wrote, #HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!

About HanuMan "HanuMan" is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero. The film marks the beginning of a cinematic universe and Varma has already planned two follow-ups -- "Jai HanuMan" and "Adhira". "HanuMan" marks Varma's third collaboration with Sajja after they worked together on two 2021 films "Zombie Reddy" and "Adbhutham". Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, "HanuMan" also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai.

