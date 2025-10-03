Hanuman takes Rapido ride in Bengaluru, social media cannot keep calm: ‘Fir bhool gaye apni taakat’

Bengaluru: As Dussehra celebrations and burning of Ravana's effigy's continued throughout India on Thursday, Hanuman ji was spotted waiting in the streets of Bengaluru. Yes, you heard that right.

The video of ‘Hanuman ji’ has left netizens in splits, with many social media users stating: “Ohhooo, Hanuman ji fir bhool gaye apni taakat. Unko yaad dilaao woh udd sakte hain bhayi,” meaning “Hanuman ji has forgotten his powers. Remind him he can fly.”

Why Hanuman was waiting A man, dressed up as ‘Hanuman,’ purportedly for Ram Leela festival, was seen waiting by a road.

Moments later, a two-wheeler pulls up nearby. From the gestures of the rider and the person dressed up as Hanuman, it looks like the rider is double-checking an OTP before accepting the ride. The funniest moment comes next: Hanuman hops onto the scooter and dramatically points his 'gada' (weapon Hanuman carries) towards the direction he wants to go.

The viral video claimed that Hanuman was waiting for the Rapido to take him to the venue as he was late.

Hilarious comments follow Shortly after the video went viral, netizens flooded social media with hilarious comments.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “He could just fly there.”

Another reacted: “The way he pointed his gada.”

An individual stated, “Say OTP. Hanuman ji: ‘Jai Shri Ram, let’s go now’."

Another mentioned, “He is Pawan Putra, but that time there was a lot of humidity so he can’t fly."

“Someone please remind him of his power," said another person.

Dussehra 2025 This year, Dussehra celebrations were marked by vibrant festivities across various states in India, showcasing the triumph of good over evil.

An effigy of Kumbhkarna, brother of demon king Ravana, goes up in flames marking the end of Dussehra festival in Jammu, India, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_03_2025_000016B)

