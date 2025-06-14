Hanumankind’s ‘Big Dawgs’ gets a shot-for-shot Lego remake, fans say ‘this is a beautiful homage’

Rapper Hanumankind’s popular track Big Dawgs just got a quirky new spin — and it’s all in Lego.

A YouTube channel named ‘What We Cookin?’ dropped a revamped version of the Big Dawgs music video, and it’s not your usual remix. The entire video has been recreated shot-for-shot using Lego characters, and fans can’t get enough of it.

‘Big Dawgs’ but make it Lego From the visuals to the vibe, the Lego version mirrors every frame of the original video, right down to the smallest detail.

But what really makes it stand out is the creativity and precision behind the animation — turning a gritty hip-hop video into a colourful Lego world, without losing the song’s original energy.

Fans of Hanumankind, known for his slick flow and bold visuals, have flooded the comments section with love. “Killed it guys. You’ve matched everything so freaking perfectly (sic),” wrote one impressed viewer.

Another joked, “We got Lego Hanumankind before GTA VI (sic),” while a third called it “an absolutely BEAUTIFUL homage to Hanumankind (sic),” praising both the tribute and the man behind the mic. One fan simply summed it up with, “Yoooo this is sick! (sic)”

The video has quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing clips and tagging the artist. Hanumankind, known for blending heavy beats with sharp lyricism, hasn’t yet commented on the Lego remake, but it’s safe to say the tribute has struck a chord with his followers.