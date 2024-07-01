In South Korea, the 'Happiness Factory' programme allows people to experience isolation in solitary confinement cells to understand feelings of loneliness.

In South Korea, a unique concept called the "Happiness Factory" allows people to experience isolation. Many who opt for it are parents of socially-withdrawn children, known as hikikomori.

These parents spend three days in solitary confinement cells wearing blue prison uniforms to understand their children's feelings of loneliness. The initiative aims to improve communication between parents and their children. It is part of a 13-week programme the Korea Youth Foundation and the Blue Whale Recovery Centre run.

Jin Young-hae, a participant, told the BBC how her 24-year-old son had isolated himself for three years. By experiencing isolation, she gained insight into her son's emotional state. She realized that he uses silence as a defence mechanism.

Another participant, Park Han-sil, came to understand her 26-year-old son's feelings through the programme. Despite taking him to counsellors and doctors, he remains isolated, often playing video games.

"In Korea, parents often express their love and feelings through practical actions and roles rather than verbal expressions. Parents financing their children's tuition fees through hard work is a typical example of a Confucian culture that emphasises responsibility," the BBC quoted Professor Jeong Go-woon from Kyung Hee University sociology department as saying.

Research indicates that difficulties in finding jobs, interpersonal relationships, family issues and health problems contribute to this phenomenon, according to the publication. South Korea has some of the highest suicide rates globally. This has prompted the government to introduce state-funded mental health check-ups for young adults.

The Happiness Factory programme aims to break the isolation cycle affecting children and parents. It hopes to pave the way for these young people to reconnect with society and their families by fostering better understanding.

Hikkimori Hikikomori originated in Japan in the 1990s to describe young people withdrawing from society. In South Korea, a 2022 survey found that over 5% of 19- to 34-year-olds, or about 5.4 lakh, were isolating themselves.

The programme helps parents understand their children's emotional struggles, often linked to high societal expectations and pressures.

