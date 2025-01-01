Happy 2025: Who decided to celebrate New Year on January 1?

Happy 2025: Have you wondered why is New Year celebrated on January 1? Where did the concept come from?

As the calendar turned to January 1, the world welcomed the year 2025 with new resolutions and hope.

But have you wondered why is the New Year celebrated on January 1? Where did the concept come from?

Well, according to Britannica, the Roman republican calendar and the Julian calendar both recognised January 1 as the beginning of the New Year. The date was chosen partly in honor of Janus, the Roman god of beginnings and the month's namesake," the report added. He was the god of beginnings, gates, transitions, time, duality, doorways, passages, frames, and endings.

This is also where the name for the month, January, came from, since Janus was depicted as having two opposite faces. One face looked back into the past, and the other peered forward to the future, EarthSky reported.

Oldest New Years celebration Meanwhile, the TIMES magazine said the oldest recorded new year festivities date back to 2000 BC in ancient Mesopotamia, where Iraq is now.

In China, the year begins on the second new moon following the winter solstice, which usually falls around late January or February, marking the start of spring.

According to the report, a new year in ancient Egypt began when Sirius—the brightest star in the night sky—appeared around mid-July. This coincided with the cyclical flooding of the Nile, which helped irrigate nearby farmland.

Ancient Rome was quite a different story, it added. By 45 BC, the new Julian calendar was created, and the civil year in Rome now officially began on January 1.

The Gregorian calendar also formalised January 1 at the start of every new year.