Happy Baisakhi 2026: Top 100+ heartfelt wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and GIFs to celebrate the harvest festival

Happy Baisakhi 2026: Celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour especially across Punjab to mark the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, Baisakhi is an auspicious spring harvest festival. Baisakhi, which is also known as Vaisakhi, Visakhi or Vaishakhi is being celebrated on 14 April this year, according to Drik Panchang, with ‘Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment’ at 6:09 AM and Mesha Sankranti falling on Tuesday.

Baisakhi date and significance Every year, this festival is observed on 13 or 14 April. Widely celebrated by the Sikh community, it is observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh. It is believed that on Baisakhi day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa in 1699. The tenth and last Sikh Guru, who is revered as a great warrior, poet and philosopher, is believed to have “eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal.”

Baisakhi 2026 celebrations On this day, devotees visit Gurudwaras, pay their respects to saints and distribute langar. Farmers express gratitude to nature for abundant crop harvest and seek blessings for next harvest.

We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Baisakhi a joyous occasion for your loved ones.

Baisakhi 2026 wishes Happy Baisakhi! May your life be filled with joy and prosperity.

Let the spirit of Baisakhi bring happiness and success into your life.

Celebrate Baisakhi with love, laughter, and gratitude.

May this Baisakhi bring new hope and endless blessings.

Wishing you a harvest of happiness this Baisakhi.

May your life bloom like the golden fields this Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is a time to rejoice and be thankful for blessings.

Let joy, peace, and prosperity fill your heart this Baisakhi.

Celebrate the festival of harvest with happiness and positivity.

May this Baisakhi brighten your life with success.

Wishing you happiness as bright as the sun this Baisakhi.

Let the festival of Baisakhi bring endless smiles.

May your home be filled with laughter this Baisakhi.

Celebrate this day with joy and gratitude.

May Baisakhi bring good fortune into your life.

Enjoy the colors and spirit of Baisakhi.

Let happiness grow in your life like crops in the field.

Baisakhi is the time to celebrate blessings and new beginnings.

May your dreams flourish this Baisakhi.

Wishing you success and happiness always.

Celebrate Baisakhi with love and positivity.

May this day bring peace and prosperity to your life.

Baisakhi is a reminder to stay grateful and hopeful.

Let the joy of Baisakhi fill your heart forever.

May your life shine with happiness this Baisakhi.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Baisakhi.

Celebrate life and blessings this Baisakhi.

May your days be filled with success and happiness.

Baisakhi brings new beginnings—embrace them with joy.

May your heart be full of gratitude this Baisakhi.

Enjoy the festive vibes and happiness of Baisakhi.

May this Baisakhi bring positivity into your life.

Wishing you peace, joy, and prosperity.

Celebrate the harvest with happiness and love.

May your life be filled with blessings this Baisakhi.

Let this festival bring new opportunities your way.

Wishing you a bright and joyful Baisakhi.

May your happiness grow every day.

Celebrate with joy and a thankful heart.

May this Baisakhi bring endless success.

Wishing you warmth, joy, and happiness.

Let the spirit of Baisakhi inspire you.

May your life be filled with bright moments.

Celebrate happiness and togetherness this Baisakhi.

May your dreams come true this festive season.

Baisakhi is a time to celebrate life’s blessings.

Wishing you joy, love, and prosperity always.

May your future be bright and successful.

Celebrate this festival with happiness and love.

Happy Baisakhi! May your life be full of joy and success

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks to remain closed for upto 12 days

Baisakhi 2026 quotes "Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I have no kingdom, nor subjects, wealth or property. I am a humble mendicant, and survival is difficult for me."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."- Guru Gobind Singh ji

"I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?"- Guru Gobind Singh ji