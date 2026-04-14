Happy Baisakhi 2026: Top 100+ heartfelt wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and GIFs to celebrate the harvest festival

Happy Baisakhi 2026: Celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour especially across Punjab to mark the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, Baisakhi is an auspicious spring harvest festival. Baisakhi, which is also known as Vaisakhi, Visakhi or Vaishakhi is being celebrated on 14 April this year, according to Drik Panchang, with ‘Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment’ at 6:09 AM and Mesha Sankranti falling on Tuesday.
Every year, this festival is observed on 13 or 14 April. Widely celebrated by the Sikh community, it is observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh. It is believed that on Baisakhi day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa in 1699. The tenth and last Sikh Guru, who is revered as a great warrior, poet and philosopher, is believed to have “eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal.”
On this day, devotees visit Gurudwaras, pay their respects to saints and distribute langar. Farmers express gratitude to nature for abundant crop harvest and seek blessings for next harvest.
We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Baisakhi a joyous occasion for your loved ones.
"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"I have no kingdom, nor subjects, wealth or property. I am a humble mendicant, and survival is difficult for me."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."- Guru Gobind Singh ji
"I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?"- Guru Gobind Singh ji
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.