Happy Basant Panchami 2025 wishes: Top 25 WhatsApp messages, photos to share with friends ahead of Saraswati Puja

Happy Basant Panchami 2025 wishes: Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is celebrated every year on the first day of spring. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on Sunday, February 2 to pay tribute to Maa Saraswati. The festival is celebrated with huge fervour and seeking blessings of Maa Saraswati on Vasant Panchami is considered highly auspicious.

Start your day by sending Basant Panchami wishes to friends and family. Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the Magha month. Here are the Happy Basant Panchami 2025 wishes you can share with your friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media applications.

Advertisement

Happy Basant Panchami 2025 wishes for friends and family -May Goddess Saraswati empower you with knowledge, wisdom and happiness. Happy Basant Panchami 2025

-Happy Vasant Panchami my friend, may Goddess Saraswati remove all the darkness in your life.

-Happy Basant Panchami, wishing you a bright and joyful day filled with the colours of spring.

-This Vasant Panchami, let's celebrate the day by dedicating it to bring the light of learning.

-On the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami, devote your mind to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Advertisement

-Celebrate the spirit of Basant Panchami with a calm mind, body and soul. Happy Vasant Panchami.