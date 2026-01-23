Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes: 50+ Saraswati Puja greetings, messages, GIFs to mark new beginnings

One of the moist auspicious Hindu festival of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami has finally arrived and is being celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm across India. Also known as Saraswati Puja or Shri Panchami, it is being celebrated today, 23 January 2026. Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, it marks the arrival of spring season.
On this day, Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, arts, and learning is worshipped. For students, teachers, artists, and others who set off on a new educational or creative journey, seek blessings from the deity. Observed on the fifth day (Panchami) of the lunar month, it is considered as Abujha day which implies auspicious to start all good work.
As per Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami muhurat this year is of 5 hours 20 minutes. The auspicious Saraswati Puja time is listed below:
Panchami Tithi begins: 23 January 2026 at 2:28 AM
Panchami Tithi ends: 24 January 2026 at 01:46 AM
Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:33 PM
New Delhi - 07:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Pune - 07:10 AM to 12:46 PM
Chennai - 06:36 AM to 12:21 PM
Kolkata - 06:18 AM to 11:48 AM
Hyderabad - 06:50 AM to 12:28 PM
Ahmedabad - 07:22 AM to 12:52 PM
Noida - 07:13 AM to 12:33 PM
Jaipur - 07:16 AM to 12:39 PM
Mumbai - 07:15 AM to 12:50 PM
Gurgaon - 07:14 AM to 12:34 PM
Bengaluru - 06:46 AM to 12:32 PM
Chandigarh - 07:19 AM to 12:35 PM
