Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Top 30 wishes, messages, images, GIFs to share with your brother, sister, family and friends

Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Bhai Dooj, celebrated on November 3 this year, is an auspicious festival marking the bond between siblings. It occurs shortly after Diwali. Here are top WhatsApp wishes, messages, images, and GIFs to share with friends and family.

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Here are top WhatsApp messages, images, wishes, and texts you can share with your siblings, friends and family on the occassion.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Here are top WhatsApp messages, images, wishes, and texts you can share with your siblings, friends and family on the occassion.(Freepik)

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 3. The auspicious festival, which is part of the Diwali celebration, is celebrated every year two to three days after the Diwali festival.

Also Read | Top budget-friendly tech gifts for Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2024: Check them out

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls between October and November on the Gregorian calendar. Here are the top wishes, messages, and GIFs, you can share to celebrate the festival's spirit and cherish the bond with your brothers, sisters, or siblings.

Bhai Dooj wishes, and messages to share with brothers and sisters

-From fighting each other to becoming each others' support, our bond strengthened as we grew up. Nothing can replace the bond between a sister and brother. On this occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing you health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Also Read | Bhai Dooj gift ideas: Fitness bands for enthusiasts, check our top 8 picks

-On this auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, may the bond between us grow stronger with love, respect, and joy. May your lives be filled with prosperity and success. Happy Bhai Dooj bhaia!

-Bhai Dooj is not just a festival to celebrate the bond with brother. A sister, who may tease us acts like a strong wall to protect us from the rest of the world. Happy Bhai Dooj to all the strong sisters out there!

-I Wish you endless happiness, good health, and success in every step you take. May this Bhai Dooj bring you lots of laughter, prosperity, and beautiful moments!

-I will not tease you like other days, for the occasion is all about the love and bond we share with each other. From being each other's confidante to partners in crime, we have grown up as each other's support system. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Also Read | Bhai Dooj gifts: Looking for perfect Bluetooth heaphones? Here are top 8 options

-May the love and care between brothers and sisters grow sweeter with each Bhai Dooj. May this day bring abundant blessings, smiles, and harmony to your lives. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-Happy Bhai Dooj, my lovely sibling! From saving me from mother's fury to helping me in school projects, you never shied away from taking responsibilities of my hardships.

-May this Bhai Dooj strengthen the bond of love and bring blessings, peace, and happiness to you my brother. May our bond grows stronger and we remain available for each other through thick and thin!

-On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, I pray for your success, joy, and all your dreams to come true. May you continue to cherish and support each other always. Happy Bhai Dooj!

-On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, let's cherish our childhood moments when we used to play together, fight together and learn together. Let's vow to not only protect each other but also protect the special bond between us. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj WhatsApp images to share with brothers and sisters

 

Happy Bhai Dooj to my amazing brother May your path be filled with happiness, success, and all the goodness the world has to offer. I’m grateful to have you by my side always
On this Bhai Dooj, I pray for your happiness and prosperity, my dear brother. You’re my first friend, and I’ll always cherish our bond. Love you to the moon and back
Happy Bhai Dooj, You’ve always been my protector and my strength. May you be blessed with all the happiness and success you deserve. Love you
To my superhero, my brother, on this Bhai Dooj Thank you for your love and protection. Wishing you all the joys and prosperity you bring into my life

Happy Bhai Dooj GIFs to share with brother, sister, and loved ones

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Bhai Dooj 2024: Top 30 wishes, messages, images, GIFs to share with your brother, sister, family and friends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.000.00
      Chennai
      80,571.000.00
      Delhi
      80,723.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.