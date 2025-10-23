Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 50 wishes, greetings, messages for Facebook and WhatsApp status to cherish brother-sister bond

Bhai Dooj, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is being celebrated today, October 23. Also known as Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta, Bhratri Dwitiya, Bhaubeej or Bhai Beej, this festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance

As per popular legend, on the day of Karthik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj for a feast at her house. Hence, this day came to be celebrated as Bhai Dooj and it is believed that all the living beings were freed from the tortures of Naraka on this day and were gratified.