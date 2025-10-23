Subscribe

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Top 50 wishes, greetings, messages for Facebook and WhatsApp status to cherish brother-sister bond

Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: Known by various names, it is celebrated on the second lunar day of Kartika. This festival honours the bond between siblings, rooted in the legend of Goddess Yamuna and her brother Yamaraj.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Oct 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Bhai Dooj festival celebrates the bond between siblings.
Bhai Dooj festival celebrates the bond between siblings.(Pexel)

Bhai Dooj, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is being celebrated today, October 23. Also known as Bhai Tika, Bhai Phonta, Bhratri Dwitiya, Bhaubeej or Bhai Beej, this festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika.

Bhai Dooj 2025: Tithi and shubh muhurat

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time - 1:17 PM to 03:33 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 8:16 PM on October 22

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 10:46 PM on October 23

Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance

As per popular legend, on the day of Karthik Shukla Dwitiya, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother Yamaraj for a feast at her house. Hence, this day came to be celebrated as Bhai Dooj and it is believed that all the living beings were freed from the tortures of Naraka on this day and were gratified.

Bhai Dooj wishes

  1. Happy Bhai Dooj! May our bond grow stronger with each passing day.
  2. Wishing my dear brother a lifetime of happiness and success.
  3. You’re not just my brother but also my best friend. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  4. May this Bhai Dooj bring you endless joy, prosperity, and blessings.
  5. I’m lucky to have a brother like you. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  6. Sending you love, laughter, and lots of sweets this Bhai Dooj!
  7. On this Bhai Dooj, I pray for your health, wealth, and happiness.
  8. You are the reason my childhood was so special. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  9. The bond we share is forever. Wishing you a joyous Bhai Dooj!
  10. Dear brother, thank you for being my constant support. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  11. May your life be filled with success and happiness. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  12. You’ve always been my protector and guide. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  13. May the beautiful bond of love and trust we share always stay strong.

  • Wishing my wonderful brother endless smiles this Bhai Dooj.
  • You are my first friend, my hero, and my forever protector.
  • May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to our bond and joy to your life.
  • On Bhai Dooj, I pray for your well-being and eternal happiness.
  • You’re not just my brother, you’re my world. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  • Thank you for making my life brighter. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  • May our bond always be filled with laughter and memories.

Funny Bhai Dooj wishes

  1. You still owe me chocolates from last Diwali! Happy Bhai Dooj! 🍫
  2. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best brother (after filtering out the annoying parts)! 😂
  3. You’re lucky to have a sister like me. Don’t forget to thank me today! 😎
  4. Happy Bhai Dooj! May you never steal my charger again!
  5. I love you, but I still won’t share my sweets! 💁‍♀️
  6. May you get rich enough to buy me gifts every Bhai Dooj! 💰
  7. Happy Bhai Dooj! Don’t forget your sister’s “gift tax”! 🎁
  8. You’re the best brother, mostly when you bring me snacks!
  9. Happy Bhai Dooj to the one who knows all my secrets (and still loves me)!
  10. Wishing you lots of love… and fewer scoldings from Mom! 😄

Emotional Bhai Dooj wishes

  1. Even if we’re miles apart, our bond grows stronger every year.
  2. You’ve always been my guiding star. Happy Bhai Dooj! 🌟
  3. The love between brother and sister is forever — no distance can break it.
  4. On this special day, I thank God for giving me such a caring brother.
  5. You’re the best part of my life. Wishing you joy this Bhai Dooj!
  6. Our bond is unbreakable — Happy Bhai Dooj, my dear brother.
  7. I’m proud to call you my brother. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj!
  8. May all your dreams come true and your life be full of light.
  9. Your love and care mean the world to me. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  10. My love for you grows stronger every Bhai Dooj. ❤️

Bhai Dooj wishes for sister

  1. Happy Bhai Dooj to the best sister ever! You make my life beautiful.
  2. You’re my biggest blessing. Wishing you all the happiness, dear sister.
  3. No matter where life takes us, I’ll always protect you. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  4. You’ve always been my little angel. Wishing you a joyful Bhai Dooj.
  5. Thanks for filling my life with love and laughter. Happy Bhai Dooj!
  6. You are the sunshine of my life. Have a blessed Bhai Dooj, sister!
  7. May you shine bright and achieve everything you wish for!
  8. You are my forever friend. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj!
  9. You make every festival brighter. Love you, sis! 💕
  10. Wishing my loving sister all the happiness in the world. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj GIFs

