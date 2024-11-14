Happy birthday, King Charles: Check the monarch’s unique celebration plans as he turns 76

King Charles will celebrate his 76th birthday on November 14, launching food distribution hubs to combat food waste. Traditional celebrations include gun salutes and a reception for international nurses at Buckingham Palace.

Published14 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
King Charles is set to celebrate his 76th birthday on November 14, focusing on tackling food waste and supporting communities in need. As part of his Coronation Food Project, the monarch plans to launch two food distribution hubs to bridge the gap between surplus food and hunger.

The King is expected to personally open one of the hubs in South London, which will host a “surplus food festival”. This event will feature meals prepared from food that would otherwise go to waste.

Another hub in Northern England will be inaugurated virtually. These hubs are designed to support food charities like FareShare and the Felix Project, enabling them to deliver surplus food to vulnerable communities more effectively.

According to Buckingham Palace, since the project was introduced in 2023, it has helped save approximately 940 tonnes of surplus food, translating into over 2.2 million meal portions for those in need.

The King has long advocated for environmental sustainability and emphasises the importance of addressing food waste and scarcity through such initiatives.

Traditional royal celebrations will also mark the King’s birthday. Gun salutes are planned at the Tower of London and in the capital’s parks to honour the milestone, Reuters reported.

King Charles will also host a special reception at Buckingham Palace for Indian nurses and midwives, alongside other international medics contributing to the NHS.

Around 400 nurses and midwives from India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Kenya will attend.

Queen Camilla recovering

Queen Camilla attended a Booker Prize reception, marking her first public appearance since recovering from a chest infection. She congratulated shortlisted authors and mentioned she was “getting much better” while still experiencing some coughing. This engagement followed her recent tour to Australia and Samoa.

King Charles earlier attended the London premiere of Gladiator II, which Queen Camilla missed as she was recovering from the infection.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
