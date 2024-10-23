Happy birthday, Prabhas: Check the Rebel Star’s net worth, luxury lifestyle and more

On his 45th birthday, Prabhas is recognized as a pan-India star with a net worth of 241 crore. His career skyrocketed post-Baahubali, leading to significant earnings and a lavish lifestyle, including luxury cars and properties in Hyderabad and Italy.

Published23 Oct 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Actor Prabhas
Actor Prabhas (PTI)

Telugu star Prabhas turned 45 today. The first-ever pan-India star shot to fame with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movie franchise.

Popularly referred to as the Rebel Star, Prabhas has done over 20 movies till now.

With a global fan following, here is Prabhas' net worth:

According to Koimoi, Prabhas enjoys a net worth of around 241 crore. Interestingly, his net worth took a leap only after the Baahubali mania hit the nation in 2015.

Before Baahubali, Prabhas’ net worth was estimated to be around 124 crore. His fee for the two-part magnum opus was also meagre. But the stardom the movie brought to him was what helped boost his net worth after the movie's release.

The Telugu actor's career can easily be segregated into a pre-Baahubali and post-Baahubali era.

However, Prabhas did not have a humble start; not known to many, Prabhas' father was a well-established Telugu producer who owned the banner Gopi Krishna movies. His uncle Krishnam Raju was also a well-known Telugu actor.

But that did not help make his movie career any easy. Prabhas had his share of struggles before he bagged the Bahaubali role.

For his latest movie, Prabhas charged a whooping 150 crore for Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD. For Salaar, the actor was paid a base price of 100 crore and was to share 10% profit from the film.

Currently, Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in India and probably the first of his generation to charge 100 crore per film.

As his net worth grew over the years, Prabhas also enjoys a luxurious lifestyle.

Among the among luxurious assets that accumulate to Prabhas' total worth, is his luxury pad in Italy. According to Koimoi, the actor rents it out at a whopping 4.8 crore annually when he is not vacationing.

Prabhas’ most prized possession is his Hyderabad house at Jubilee Hills. The house is estimated to cost 60 crore, according to Lifestyle Asia. His home also boasts of an imported gym.

The actor also has a farmhouse in Raidurg Khalsa, outskirts of Hyderabad.

Prabhas car collection

The Telugu actor has an exuberant collection of cars ranging from Range Rover Sports worth 1 crore, a BMW 7 Series worth 2 crore, and a Mercedes Benz S Class worth 2 crore. However, his most prized beast is a Rolls Royce Phantom worth 8 crore.

 

 

 

 

 

 

