Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently made a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, turned 59 on Friday, December 27.
The Bigg Boss host is among the top actors in Indian cinema and has been shining in the industry for over thirty years now.
Salman, the ‘Dabangg’ Khan, enjoys a loyal fan following, as he does a net worth of ₹2,900 crore (approximately $350 million).
Salman Khan's substantial wealth stems from his successful film career, strategic business investments, valuable real estate holdings, and lucrative brand endorsements.
Salman Khan has been a dominant figure in Indian cinema since the late 1980s, delivering numerous box office hits. He charges anywhere around ₹100 crore for a project.
He also owns a production company, Salman Khan Films, through which he has produced successful movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Race 3.
Beyond acting, Khan has diversified his income through several business ventures:
His real estate portfolio, which helps make him worth the millions, include:
The Bollywood superstar's popularity has led to numerous endorsement deals, contributing significantly to his income. He commands substantial fees for promoting various brands, reflecting his influence in the advertising industry.
1994: Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
1995: Karan Arjun
1999: Hum Saath-Saath Hain
2009: Wanted
2010: Dabangg
2011: Ready
2011: Bodyguard
2012: Ek Tha Tiger
2014: Kick
2015: Bajrangi Bhaijaan
2016: Sultan
2017: Tiger Zinda Hai
