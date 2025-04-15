Happy Bihu 2025: 20+ wishes, messages, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook with your loved ones

Happy Bihu 2025: Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is a vibrant festival celebrated in Assam and Northeast India. It marks the Assamese New Year. This festival brings joy, prosperity, and new beginnings, inviting people to dance, feast, and cherish time with loved ones.

Here are a few wishes and messages to share with your friends and family —

Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu! May this festival bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Happy Rongali Bihu! Let this festival fill your heart with peace and positivity.

Dance to the rhythm of dhol, enjoy the feasts, and spread cheer. Happy Bihu!

Happy Bihu dear friend! May you gain wealth, health, and prosperity this year and have more time to spend with family and loved ones.

Bihu wishes to you and your family. May this New Year mark a colourful start of the new year and ensure you get all the wealth, prosperity and good health this year.

On Bohag Bihu, I hope you spend plenty of time around those who make your life enjoyable.

May Bohag Bihu add colours and love to our life. Happy Bihu

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Rongali Bihu! May this new year bring happiness, good health, and abundant harvests.

Wishing you a vibrant and blessed Bihu filled with music, dance, and sunshine.

Wishing you and your family a wonderful and prosperous Bohag Bihu. May this year bring peace and harmony into our lives.

I am sending you my heartfelt wishes for a joyful and prosperous Bohag Bihu. Let’s celebrate the new season with love and happiness.

Sending warm greetings for a prosperous and joyful Rongali Bihu. May the new year bring you peace and success!

May this Rongali Bihu mark the beginning of good times, great health, and lasting happiness. Happy Bihu.