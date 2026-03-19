Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Top 50+ Whatsapp, Instgram messages, quotes, images to share with family, friends

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, commenced on Thursday, March 19. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine incarnations.
It falls during the lunar month of Chaitra (March–April), marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Hindu Lunar New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083).
Unlike the grander Sharad Navratri, celebrated in autumn, Chaitra Navratri is a period of inner reset — It aligns with nature’s transition into spring, making it a powerful time for detoxification, both physical, through fasting, and mental through prayer.
Start Date: Thursday, March 19 (Pratipada)
End Date: Friday, March 27 (Navami)
Ghatasthapana Muhurat: The ideal time to perform the Kalash Sthapana on the first day is between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM. For devotees who miss this window, the Abhijit Muhurat (11:58 AM to 12:46 PM) is the next best alternative.
Each day of the Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of the Goddess, known collectively as Navadurga. Devotees often wear specific colours to align with each deity's energy.
Day 1, March 19: The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. She represents strength and grounding. The auspicious colour for the day is yellow.
Day 2, March 20: The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the Goddess of Penance. She symbolises penance, patience, and devotion. The auspicious colour for the day is green.
Day 3, March 21: The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the warrior bride. She brings peace, bravery, and destroys obstacles. The auspicious colour for the day is grey.
Day 4, March 22: The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the Creator of the Universe. She symbolises health and prosperity. The auspicious colour for the day is orange.
Day 5, March 23: The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, Mother of Lord Kartikeya. She represents nurturing and maternal love. The auspicious colour for the day is white.
Day 6, March 24: The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the fierce warrior form. She symbolises courage and victory over evil. The auspicious colour for the day is red.
Day 7, March 25: The 7th day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, the destroyer of darkness. She removes fear and negativity. The auspicious colour for the day is royal blue.
Day 8, March 26: Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity and serenity, is worshipped on the 8th day of the festival. She brings peace and forgiveness. The auspicious colour for the day is pink.
Day 9, March 27: The 9th and final day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the bestower of mystical powers. She represents fulfilment and wisdom. The auspicious colour for the day is purple.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More