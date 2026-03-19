Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Top 50+ Whatsapp, Instgram messages, quotes, images to share with family, friends

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, commenced on Thursday, March 19. This festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine incarnations.

It falls during the lunar month of Chaitra (March–April), marking the arrival of spring and the beginning of the Hindu Lunar New Year (Vikram Samvat 2083).

Unlike the grander Sharad Navratri, celebrated in autumn, Chaitra Navratri is a period of inner reset — It aligns with nature’s transition into spring, making it a powerful time for detoxification, both physical, through fasting, and mental through prayer.

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Muhurat Timings Start Date: Thursday, March 19 (Pratipada)

End Date: Friday, March 27 (Navami)

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: The ideal time to perform the Kalash Sthapana on the first day is between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM. For devotees who miss this window, the Abhijit Muhurat (11:58 AM to 12:46 PM) is the next best alternative.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Key Rituals Ghatasthapana : The formal start of Navratri is marked by installing a sacred pot (Kalash) to invite the Navdurga's presence into the home.

: The formal start of Navratri is marked by installing a sacred pot (Kalash) to invite the Navdurga's presence into the home. Akhand Jyoti : Many devotees light a lamp that stays burning continuously for all nine days.

: Many devotees light a lamp that stays burning continuously for all nine days. Fasting (Vrat) : Devotees follow a Sattvik diet, avoiding grains (wheat/rice), onion, garlic, and non-veg, during the nine days of Navratri. They replace these with Sattvik items like Sabudana, Kuttu (buckwheat), and fruits.

: Devotees follow a Sattvik diet, avoiding grains (wheat/rice), onion, garlic, and non-veg, during the nine days of Navratri. They replace these with Sattvik items like Sabudana, Kuttu (buckwheat), and fruits. Kanya Puja: Near the end of the Navratri festival, nine young girls are worshipped as living embodiments of the Goddess and are offered food and gifts. Kanya Puja is usually performed on the 8th or 9th day. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Which 9 Goddesses are worshipped during this festival? Their significance, & colour Each day of the Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of the Goddess, known collectively as Navadurga. Devotees often wear specific colours to align with each deity's energy.

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Day 1, March 19: The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. She represents strength and grounding. The auspicious colour for the day is yellow.

Day 2, March 20: The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the Goddess of Penance. She symbolises penance, patience, and devotion. The auspicious colour for the day is green.

Day 3, March 21: The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the warrior bride. She brings peace, bravery, and destroys obstacles. The auspicious colour for the day is grey.

Day 4, March 22: The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the Creator of the Universe. She symbolises health and prosperity. The auspicious colour for the day is orange.

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Day 5, March 23: The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, Mother of Lord Kartikeya. She represents nurturing and maternal love. The auspicious colour for the day is white.

Day 6, March 24: The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the fierce warrior form. She symbolises courage and victory over evil. The auspicious colour for the day is red.

Day 7, March 25: The 7th day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, the destroyer of darkness. She removes fear and negativity. The auspicious colour for the day is royal blue.

Day 8, March 26: Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity and serenity, is worshipped on the 8th day of the festival. She brings peace and forgiveness. The auspicious colour for the day is pink.

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Day 9, March 27: The 9th and final day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the bestower of mystical powers. She represents fulfilment and wisdom. The auspicious colour for the day is purple.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes: Wishes for family and friends

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026

Wishing you a joyful and blessed Chaitra Navratri!

May Maa Durga bless you with strength and happiness.

Happy Navratri! May your life be filled with positivity.

May this Navratri bring peace, prosperity, and good health.

Jai Mata Di! Stay blessed this festive season.

Wishing you success and happiness this Navratri.

May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your life.

Have a divine and prosperous Navratri.

May your home be filled with joy and devotion.

Sending warm wishes for a blessed Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026

May the goddess empower you with wisdom.

Wishing you strength, courage, and happiness.

Happy Navratri! Stay blessed always.

May your heart be filled with devotion.

Celebrate Navratri with joy and positivity.

Wishing you nine days of happiness and devotion.

May Maa Durga fulfil all your wishes.

Stay blessed and keep smiling this Navratri.

May divine energy guide you always.

Have a peaceful and joyful Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026

May your life shine with happiness.

Wishing you endless joy this Navratri.

May Maa Durga protect you always.

Enjoy the divine festival with loved ones.

May your dreams come true this Navratri.

Stay positive and blessed.

Wishing you prosperity and success.

May your life be filled with love and light.

Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri.

May happiness surround you always.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026

Wishing you divine blessings today and always.

May your life be full of joy and peace.

Celebrate Navratri with devotion and love.

May your home be filled with laughter.

Sending blessings your way.

May this Navratri bring new beginnings.

Stay happy and blessed always.

May Maa Durga bless your family.

Wishing you a colourful Navratri.

May all your worries disappear.

Stay strong and positive.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026

Wishing you a wonderful festive season.

May this Navratri bring success.

May your life be full of happiness.

Stay blessed with divine energy.

Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May Maa Durga bless you abundantly.

Wishing you joy and prosperity.

May your faith grow stronger.

Celebrate with love and devotion.

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