The Chinese New Year or Lunar New Year in 2025 welcomes the "Year of the Snake", according to the Chinese lunar calendar. The day is celebrated by millions around the world. According to chinesenewyear.net, the Lunar New Year in 2025 falls on January 29, kicking off the 16-day Spring Festival.

As per the report, Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, marks the start of a new zodiac cycle based on the Chinese lunar calendar. Each year, the date shifts within the Gregorian calendar. This year is called the “Year of the Snake."

Why is 2025 the Year of the Snake? The Chinese Zodiac operates on a 12-year cycle. Each year is represented by a different animal. In 2025, we enter the Year of the Snake, the sixth animal in the zodiac cycle.

Happy Chinese New Year wishes:

May this year illuminate your journey to divinity and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Chinese New Year, 2025! Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy and profitable New Year. Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Chinese New Year filled with love, happiness, and success. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead. May the Year of the Snake bring you prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year! Hoping the New Year brings you plenty of excellent possibilities. Wishing you and your family a Happy Snake Year. Happy Chinese New Year! Sending you warm wishes for a bright and blessed Chinese New Year! May the year ahead be filled with prosperity. As we begin the new year, wishing you good health, money, and happiness. Gong Xi Fa Cai! May the Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year full of joy and fulfilment! May this Lunar New Year bring you closer to your dreams. Wishing you a year filled with joy and fulfilment! Here's to a new year full of new hopes, chances, and limitless possibilities. Happy Chinese New Year! May the Year of the Snake bring you wisdom, elegance, and boundless opportunities. Happy Lunar New Year! Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness as we welcome the new year. Gong Xi Fa Cai! Happy New Year! May the new year be full of love, joy, and everything you desire. Wishing you the wisdom of the snake as you traverse the coming year. Have a happy Lunar New Year! Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family! This year, may you experience peace, harmony, and abundance. Happy Chinese New Year! May your life be as colourful and joyous as the celebrations around the world. Gong Hei Fat Choi! May the Year of the Snake bring you good fortune, health, and happiness.

Chinese New Year Quotes: 18. "The purpose of a fresh year is not only to have a fresh year. "We need to have a new soul." ~ Gilbert K. Chesterton

19. "And now, we welcome the new year." "Full of things that have never existed." ~Rainer Maria Rilke.

20. "Your current circumstances do not dictate where you can go. They simply determine where you start." ~ Nido Qubein.

21. "It is never too late to be what you might have been." ~George Eliot.

22. "HopeSmiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'it will be happier'..." ~ Alfred Lord Tennyson

23. "For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice."~ T.S. Eliot's Four Quartets

Happy Chinese New Year 2025: Messages and greetings 24. Wishing you a wonderful Lunar New Year full of happiness, love, and prosperity. Enjoy the festivities!

25. May the new year bless you with wisdom, strength, and good fortune. Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family!

26. May the new year be full of hope, laughter, and wonderful successes. Happy Chinese New Year!

27. Happy Lunar New Year! May the year bring new beginnings, prosperity, and everlasting joy to you and your loved ones.

28. Wishing you a year filled with harmony, peace, and all that makes you happy. Happy Lunar New Year!

29. Gong Xi Fa Cai! Wishing you a year of good health, joy, and endless blessings!

30. Wishing you peace, success, and happiness in abundance this Chinese New Year. May you achieve everything you desire!

31. Wishing you lots of happiness and prosperity in this new Year of the Snake. Happy New Year 2025!

32. May the Year of the Snake bring you resilience, grace, and good fortune. Happy Lunar New Year 2025!

33. May this Chinese New Year bring you lots of joy, love, good health, luck and success. Happy New Year 2025!

34. Here's wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year, from our family to yours!

35. Let's welcome another year of making beautiful memories together! Happy Lunar New Year 2025!

36. As the New Year begins, may your home and hearts be filled with love and abundance. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

37. May your new year be filled with grace and strength, just like the Snake. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

38. Let’s celebrate the Year of the Snake with love, gratitude, and hope for a brighter tomorrow. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

39. Sending you lots of love, luck, and blessings for a great new year ahead. Happy Lunar New Year 2025!