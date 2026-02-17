Happy Chinese New Year 2026 wishes: Top 70+ greetings, messages, GIFs, images to celebrate Lunar New Year

Chinese New Year 2026: The 15-day festival of Chinese New Year, which is known as Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is the most significant holiday in China. Celebrating feasting, deities, and ancestors, it kickstarts with the new moon between January 21 and 20 February.

Celebrations begin from Chinese New Year's Eve and culminate to the Lantern Festival, held on the 15th day of the year. This year, the holiday period is being observed from 15 to 23 February, with New Year's Day falling on 17 February.

With 2026 being celebrated as the “Year of the Horse,” here are some specially curated wishes to share with loved ones this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year 2026: 15 Short One-Line Wishes

Gong Xi Fa Cai! 🧧✨

Wishing you luck and laughter all year long.

Prosperity and peace to you and your family.

May fortune smile upon you always.

Good health, great wealth, and endless joy!

Happiness in every step this New Year.

May success follow you everywhere.

Cheers to new beginnings and bright days!

Abundance and blessings for the year ahead.

May your year sparkle like fireworks. 🎆

Luck, love, and prosperity!

May all your wishes come true.

A year filled with golden opportunities.

Joy and harmony in every moment.

Wishing you a powerful and prosperous year!

Chinese New Year 2026: 15 Business Chinese New Year Greetings Wishing your business great prosperity this year.

May success and growth define your company’s journey.

Prosperous partnerships and profitable ventures ahead!

May your hard work bring abundant rewards.

Wishing your team innovation and achievement.

May this year open doors to new markets and opportunities.

Continued growth and success in all your projects.

Prosperity and stability in every financial step.

May your business flourish beyond expectations.

Wishing you strong leadership and wise decisions.

Success, wealth, and steady expansion this year.

May your brand shine brighter than ever.

Profits rise and challenges fall away.

Wishing you fruitful collaborations and partnerships.

A year of record-breaking achievements!

Chinese New Year 2026: 20 Zodiac-Inspired Wishes May the spirit of the zodiac animal bring you strength and courage.

Wishing you the boldness and wisdom of the year’s guardian.

May this zodiac year bless you with confidence and power.

Embrace the energy of the year for success and happiness.

May you move forward with the determination of the zodiac sign.

Let this animal year bring resilience and prosperity.

May the year’s symbol guide you toward victory.

Strength, speed, and success in this zodiac year!

May you rise with the powerful energy of the year.

Wishing you a dynamic and lucky zodiac year.

May courage and fortune walk beside you.

Let the spirit of the year inspire greatness.

Prosper like the powerful symbol of this year.

May wisdom and strength lead your journey.

A year of fearless ambition and success!

May the zodiac animal protect and bless you.

Wishing you unstoppable growth this year.

Confidence, courage, and celebration ahead!

May this year be as magnificent as its symbol.

Embrace the zodiac energy and shine bright!

Chinese New Year 2026: Images

View full Image Chinese New Year 2026: May 2026 overflow with positivity and promise. ( Pexels )

View full Image Chinese New Year 2026: Happy Chinese New Year. May fortune and peace be yours. ( Pexels )

View full Image Chinese New Year 2026: Wishing you strength, stability, and satisfaction. ( Pexels )