Happy Chinese New Year Wishes 2025: Top 30 wishes, WhatsApp messages, corporate greetings to send to colleagues, family

Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes: The Chinese New Year begins on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, marking the advent of the ‘Year of the Snake’. The celebrations will span over 15 days, and end with the Lantern Festival on Wednesday, February 12.

Livemint brings you a list of ‘Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes', which you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Chinese New Year 2025 wishes Here's a list of the best Chinese New Year wishes to share with loved ones via WhatsApp, mail, or any other platform:

1) Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

2) Happy Chinese New Year 2025! Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Snake. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always.

3) Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year 2025

4) Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! May the Year of the Snake be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go.

5) May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Here's wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

6) Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.

7) Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year 2025

8) May the Year of the Snake be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy, and a Happy Chinese New Year 2025.

9) Gong Hei Fat Choi! May the Year of the Snake bring you good fortune, health, and happiness.

10) Happy Chinese New Year to you and your family! May 2025 bring peace, harmony, and abundance to your life.

11)Let each day of 2025 bring harmony, laughter, and endless blessings.

12) Wishing you dreams that sparkle and moments that inspire in the Year of the Snake.

13) May the wisdom of the snake lead you to great achievements in 2025.

Chinese New Year 2025 short wishes Here's a list of short, and traditional Chinese New Year wishes that you can post on social media:

Xin Nian Kuai Le: Happy New Year 2.Wan Shi Ru Yi: May everything go as you wish

3.Nian Nian You Yu: Wishing you abundance every year

4. Ji Xiang Ru Yi: Best wishes for a lucky and prosperous year

5. Zhao Cai Jin Bao: Wishing you wealth and treasure

6. Long Ma Jing Shen: Wishing you vigor and vitality in the New Year

7. Cai yuan guang jin – May your money and treasures be plentiful

8. wu fu lin men– May the five blessings (longevity, wealth, health, virtue, and a natural death) come to you

9. si ji ping an guo wang nian– Wishing you four seasons of peace and a flourishing year

10. he jiā xing fu– May your whole family be filled with happiness

Professional Chinese New Year wishes Here are some professional Chinese New Year wishes to wish success to your colleagues, or acquaintances:

shì yè fā dá– May your career take off 2. fēi huáng téng dá– May you have rapid advancement in your career

3. shì yè yǒu chéng – May you have great success in your career

4. píng bù qīng yún – May you have a meteoric rise

5. shēng guān fā cái – May you get promoted and receive a raise

6. mǎ dào chéng gōng – May you have instant success

7. wàn shì shèng yì – May you achieve success in all that you do

Why is the Year of the Snake significant in 2025? The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of animals, each associated with one of the five elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, or water—forming a 60-year cycle.

