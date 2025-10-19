Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Heartfelt 50+ wishes, greetings for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status for loved ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali is a festival that celebrates victory of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon Narakasura. The second day in the auspicious Diwali festivities symbolises the removal of ignorance and evil. This year, Choti Diwali is being celebrated on October 19.