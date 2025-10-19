Subscribe

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Heartfelt 50+ wishes, greetings for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status for loved ones

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: As we celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali today, mark this day as a special one for your friends and family with the wishes, images, messages, greetings, and Facebook or WhatsApp statuses given here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Oct 2025, 08:22 AM IST
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: This festival celebrates the trump of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: This festival celebrates the trump of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.(Pixabay)

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali is a festival that celebrates victory of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the demon Narakasura. The second day in the auspicious Diwali festivities symbolises the removal of ignorance and evil. This year, Choti Diwali is being celebrated on October 19.

This festival holds deep spiritual significance and is the perfect time to share love with close ones through heartfelt wishes, thoughtful messages and adorable greetings. Here is a specially created list of best wishes, greetings and messages for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status for loved ones:

Heartfelt Choti Diwali 2025 wishes

  1. Wishing you a bright and joyous Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light!
  2. May the divine glow of diyas bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your life.
  3. On this Choti Diwali, may your heart and home be illuminated with positivity and blessings.
  4. May your life sparkle with happiness and your days shine brighter than the diyas.
  5. Let’s celebrate the festival of lights with joy and gratitude — Happy Choti Diwali!
  6. Wishing you endless moments of joy and love on this beautiful Choti Diwali.
  7. May the lights of Choti Diwali brighten your path and bring new opportunities.
  8. May this Choti Diwali mark the beginning of a brighter and more successful tomorrow.
  9. Wishing you peace, success, and smiles this Choti Diwali and always!
  10. Let the diyas of Choti Diwali light up your heart with hope and happiness.

Short and sweet Choti Diwali 2025 wishes

  1. Happy Choti Diwali! May your life be full of sparkle and laughter.
  2. Wishing you a festival full of lights and love.
  3. May your Choti Diwali be as bright and joyful as your smile!
  4. Sending warm wishes for a glowing Choti Diwali!
  5. May this Choti Diwali bring endless moments of joy!
  6. Shine bright and spread happiness — Happy Choti Diwali!
  7. Light, laughter, and love — that’s my wish for you this Choti Diwali.
  8. Wishing you a night of joy, warmth, and sparkling lights!
  9. Hope your Choti Diwali is as sweet as the mithai you share.
  10. Have a safe, sparkling, and joyous Choti Diwali!

Traditional and blessing-filled Choti Diwali 2025 greetings

  1. May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha fill your home with prosperity.
  2. May this Choti Diwali remove darkness from your life and fill it with light and positivity.
  3. Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness this Choti Diwali and always.
  4. May Lord Krishna’s light guide your path to peace and success.
  5. Wishing you a Choti Diwali filled with divine blessings and beautiful beginnings.
  6. May the lights of Choti Diwali protect you from negativity and fill your heart with joy.
  7. Wishing you and your family a prosperous and blissful Choti Diwali.
  8. May your home be filled with divine light and your life with good fortune.
  9. On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may your dreams take flight and your worries vanish.
  10. Celebrate the triumph of light over darkness — Happy Choti Diwali!

Fun and cheerful Choti Diwali 2025 messages

  1. Time to light the diyas, eat sweets, and celebrate happiness — Happy Choti Diwali!
  2. Sparkle brighter than the crackers tonight!
  3. Let’s fill this Choti Diwali with laughter, lights, and love!
  4. Forget the workload — it’s time to shine and celebrate!
  5. May your snacks be sweet, your lights be bright, and your Choti Diwali be perfect!
  6. Here’s to a glowing Choti Diwali and an even brighter year ahead!
  7. Happiness doubles when shared — have a delightful Choti Diwali!
  8. May your heart glow as brightly as your home this Choti Diwali!
  9. Crackers may fade, but the happiness of Choti Diwali lasts forever.
  10. Let’s make this Choti Diwali full of smiles and surprises!

Adorable Choti Diwali 2025 wishes for family and friends

  1. Wishing my lovely family endless light and laughter this Choti Diwali!
  2. To my dearest friends — may your Choti Diwali be as warm and wonderful as your hearts.
  3. Thankful for the love and laughter you bring — Happy Choti Diwali!
  4. May our bonds shine brighter than ever this Choti Diwali.
  5. Cheers to love, light, and togetherness this festive season!
  6. May this Choti Diwali fill your life with joy, peace, and cherished memories.
  7. Sending you love wrapped in light and joy this Choti Diwali.
  8. May your home shine with warmth and your heart with happiness.
  9. Here’s to a beautiful Choti Diwali spent with the ones you love most.
  10. Wishing you a Choti Diwali as beautiful and bright as your soul!

Choti Diwali 2025 images

Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Wishing my lovely family endless light and laughter this Choti Diwali
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Light diyas around your home to brighten up the space and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.
Happy Choti Diwali 2025: Cheers to love, light, and togetherness this festive season.

Choti Diwali 2025 GIFs

