Happy Dev Diwali 2024: Top WhatsApp messages, wishes, images, GIFs to share with friends, family on Kartik Purnima today

Dev Diwali, or Dev Deepavali, falls on November 15, 2024, after the main Diwali. The festival, celebrated in cities like Varanasi, emphasizes divine blessings, peace, and prosperity, illuminating lives with joy and success.

Published15 Nov 2024, 06:42 AM IST
Happy Dev Deepawali 2024: Here are wishes and messages to share with friends and family
Happy Dev Deepawali 2024: Here are wishes and messages to share with friends and family(Hindustan Times)

Happy Dev Diwali 2024: Dev Deepavali is celebrated with huge fervour on the night of Kartik Purnima, which generally falls after main Diwali, which was celebrated on October 31 this year.

Dev Diwali means “Diwali of the Gods” in English and is hugely celebrated in Varanasi, and other cities of Uttar Pradesh. This year, Dev Diwali, aka Dev Deepwali, will be celebrated on Friday, November 15. Here are top Happy Dev Diwali wishes, messages, images and GIFs to share with friends and family.

Happy Dev Diwali 2024 wishes

May the divine light of Dev Diwali illuminate your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you and your family a blessed Dev Diwali!

On this auspicious Dev Diwali, may the gods and goddesses shower you with wisdom, joy, and success. Let the light guide your path towards fulfilment and peace.

As the sacred Ganges shines bright on Dev Diwali, may the divine blessings bring harmony and positivity into your life. Happy Dev Diwali!

-May the spiritual light of Dev Diwali fill your heart with joy, and may the blessings of the Almighty bring you closer to your dreams. Have a blessed Dev Diwali!

-On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima today, may your life be filled with divine energy of the gods, leading you to health, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment. Happy Dev Diwali!

-May the divine light of Dev Diwali illuminate your life with endless prosperity, love, and joy. May the grace of the gods lead you to new beginnings and bless you with peace. Happy Kartik Purnima!

-On this holy Kartik Purnima, may the brightness of the full moon and the blessings of Dev Diwali bring warmth to your heart, clarity to your mind, and success to your journey ahead. Wishing you a day filled with light and blessings!

-May the celestial glow of Dev Diwali fill our heart with positivity, hope and aspirations and guide our spirit to the path of salvation. May Kartik Purnima bring you closer to your dreams and surround you with love. Happy Dev Deepawali!

-As the full moon shines upon us this Kartik Purnima, let us celebrate the divine festival of lights, Dev Diwali. Happy Dev Deepawali!

-On the auspicious occasion of Dev Diwali which falls on Kartik Purnima, I wish all the happiness, cheerfulness, liveliness for you so that you continue to remain the amazing person you are. Happy Dev Deepawali!

Happy Dev Diwali 2024 images to share

May the glow of diyas light up your path with happiness and prosperity. Happy Dev Diwali
.Happy Dev Diwali: May the festival of lights brighten your life and bring you moments of joy.
Happy Dev Deepawali: Wishing you a Dev Diwali filled with sparkling moments and cherished memories.
May the spirit of Dev Diwali fill your home with love, happiness, and positive energy. Wishing you a wonderful celebration
Sending you my heartfelt wishes for Dev Deepawali, Kartik Purnima, as bright and joyful as the lights that adorn your home.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 06:42 AM IST
