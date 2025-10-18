Happy Dhanteras 2025: 150+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, images to share with your loved ones

Happy Dhanteras 2025: The Dhanteras festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. It is celebrated two days before Diwali.

The occasion of Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping lord dhanwantri and Goddess Lakshmi.

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 17, Saturday.

The name is derived from 'Dhana' (wealth) and 'Teras' (the thirteenth day of the lunar fortnight).

On the Dhanteras day, precious metal, especially gold, silver, or new utensils are purchased. This practice is believed to ward off evil and invite prosperity and fortune into the home for the coming year.

Here 50+ Dhanteras Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes to share with loved ones:

Dhanteras Wishes Shubh Dhanteras! Happy Dhanteras! May Lakshmi bless you. Wishing you health and wealth this Teras! May your life glitter with gold. Happy Dhanteras! Prosperity and happiness to you. Auspicious wishes on Dhanteras. New beginnings, new prosperity. Happy Teras! May Lord Kuber shower his blessings. Shine bright this Diwali season! May the festival of lights begin well! Wishing you an abundance of fortune. Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti! Wealth, health, and happiness. May your business flourish. Shubh Dhanteras! Wishing you golden moments today. Sending you prosperity and joy

May the diya light your way.

Cheers to good health and great wealth!

May you always be prosperous.

May your investments multiply!

Dhanteras WhatsApp Messages On this auspicious day of Dhanteras, may Goddess Lakshmi fill your home with wealth, health, and never-ending joy. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family! May this festival bring you good fortune and success. I pray that Lord Dhanvantari blesses you with the best of health. Shubh Dhanteras! May the twinkling diyas brighten your heart and home. May you prosper beyond measure and enjoy the first day of Diwali festivities. Happy Dhanteras! Wishing you a season of abundance. May the flow of wealth and prosperity be constant in your life, like the unceasing flow of water. May the blessings of Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi be with you always. May you invest wisely and reap huge returns. Happy Dhanteras 2025! May the light of the sacred diya illuminate your life, and may you be blessed with the priceless gifts of health and happiness. Warm wishes on Dhanteras! Here’s wishing you a wonderful day filled with new opportunities and new wealth. Enjoy the spirit of the season and have a sparkling Diwali ahead! With gold and silver shimmering, may your fortunes double this year. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and Shubh Dhanteras. I hope you buy lots of gold today! More importantly, I hope you gain priceless health and knowledge. Happy Dhanteras, my friend. May your life be as sweet as the sweets, and your home be as bright as the lights. Wishing you a Dhanteras filled with prosperity and peace. May Goddess Lakshmi come to your house and fulfill all your financial desires. May she stay there throughout the year. Happy Dhanteras! On the thirteenth day, let us celebrate wealth and devotion. Wishing you the best of both worlds and immense prosperity. May the sounds of the bells ring in prosperity for you. May your home be a beacon of light and happiness this festival. Shubh Dhanteras. May your path be clear of obstacles and your wallet be full of earnings. Wishing you a profitable and joyous Dhanteras. As you worship Lord Dhanvantari today, may he heal all ailments and bless your family with excellent well-being. Health is true wealth. Happy Dhanteras! Just as you buy metal today, may you earn wisdom and patience. These are the true keys to lasting prosperity. Happy Dhanteras! Wishing you and your family the glow of happiness, the warmth of togetherness, and the light of true wealth. Shubh Dhanteras! May the festival of Dhanteras be the start of all your dreams coming true. May you succeed in every venture you undertake. May you have the most auspicious day. Let us pray for good health, boundless fortune, and eternal peace. Happy Teras! May you find great fortune and happiness on this day. May the year ahead be your most successful one yet. Happy Dhanteras! 21. Health is wealth — may you be blessed with both this Dhanteras.

22. Wishing you a fortune as bright as gold and happiness as deep as the ocean.

23. Dhanteras greetings to you — may prosperity always find your way!

24. May your home be filled with positive energy and wealth.

25. Let’s celebrate Dhanteras by lighting diyas of hope and success.

26. May this Dhanteras mark the start of greater success in your life.

27. Blessings of Lakshmi, grace of Dhanvantari — may your life be divine!

28. Happy Dhanteras! May your investments multiply and your happiness grow.

29. Wishing you a sparkling and blessed Dhanteras!

30. On this Dhanteras, let’s thank Goddess Lakshmi for her endless grace.

31. Dhanteras is the day to attract positivity and prosperity.

32. May this Dhanteras light up your future and guide your path to success.

33. Buy something gold, but keep your heart full of gratitude.

34. On this Dhanteras, may fortune and good health always be with you.

35. Wishing you a glittering Dhanteras full of smiles and blessings.

36. Celebrate prosperity, celebrate happiness — Happy Dhanteras!

37. May Goddess Lakshmi stay forever in your home.

38. Let this Dhanteras bring new light, new hope, and new success.

39. Wishing you good health and abundant wealth this Dhanteras.

40. Dhanteras is not just about buying gold — it’s about inviting blessings.

41. May this day mark the beginning of a prosperous journey ahead.

42. Wishing you the golden touch of success this Dhanteras!

43. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family — stay blessed and wealthy.

44. May your heart be filled with positivity and your wallet with prosperity.

45. On Dhanteras, may Lakshmi Ma bring wealth and happiness to your life.

46. Light diyas, pray for peace, and welcome prosperity.

47. Dhanteras brings fortune — may it always stay with you!

48. May your life be full of glittering moments and golden memories.

49. Wishing you an auspicious and joyous Dhanteras.

50. Dhanteras greetings — may you always be blessed with abundance.