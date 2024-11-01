Happy Diwali 2024: Top 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs to share with friends and family this Deepawali

  • Happy Diwali 2024: Celebrate Diwali 2024 by sending love and heartfelt wishes. Check out Deepawali wishes here.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Happy Diwali 2024: Students from a Hindu religious school light earthen lamps in front of Mani Mandir during the celebrations to mark Diwali, (Photo by AFP)
Happy Diwali 2024: Students from a Hindu religious school light earthen lamps in front of Mani Mandir during the celebrations to mark Diwali, (Photo by AFP)

Happy Diwali 2024: The vibrant festival of Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights, is being celebrated in various places today. It’s the perfect occasion to express your love and warmth to those dear to you. Share heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, and images to make this day truly special and unforgettable.

Happy Diwali 2024 wishes

1. Light a lamp of love, blast a chain of sorrow, shoot a rocket of prosperity and fire a flowerpot of happiness this Deepavali. I wish you and your family a sparkling and Happy Diwali.

2. As the lights of Diwali illuminate the night sky, may your life be filled with prosperity and joy. Happy Diwali!

 

3. Sending you love and light this Diwali. May all your dreams come true, and may blessings of wealth and health flow into your life. Happy Diwali!

4. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, may you find peace, happiness, and all your dreams coming true. Enjoy the festivities!

5. On this auspicious occasion, may your life be as vibrant as the colors of rangoli. Enjoy a joyous Diwali!

6. May the blessings of wealth and prosperity shower upon you this Diwali. Celebrate with joy!

7. On this special occasion, may you find joy in every moment and laughter in every corner. Happy Diwali!

8. May the divine light of Diwali guide you towards success and fulfillment. Have a blessed festival!

9. As we light the diyas, may your troubles be cast away, and happiness fill your life. Happy Diwali!

10. May your life be illuminated by the blessings of Diwali, bringing you happiness and prosperity.

11. May this Diwali filled with togetherness which you can cherish for life. Happy Diwali!

12. This Diwali, let’s spread love and kindness, and celebrate the bonds that unite us. Happy Diwali!

13. Wish Diwali bring hope and happiness in the years to come. Happy Diwali!

14. May you find strength in love and hope this Diwali. Have a blessed festival!

15. May the brightness of Diwali lights fill your life with happiness. May you have a wonderful celebration!

16. As we light the diyas, may your troubles fade away and happiness fill your days. Happy Diwali!

17. Happy Diwali! May your heart be filled with peace and your home with prosperity.

18. May Diwali bring you and your family closer together.

19. This Diwali, let’s spread love and kindness. May your heart be filled with joy!

20. On this special day, may you receive the blessings of happiness, health, and wealth. Happy Diwali!

Diwali GIFs too send your loved ones

 

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:46 AM IST
      Popular in News

