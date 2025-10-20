Happy Diwali 2025: Top 120+ wishes, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations — a time to embrace joy, strengthen bonds with loved ones, and spread happiness. Sharing heartfelt wishes and greetings on this occasion is a simple yet meaningful way to express love, appreciation, and festive cheer.
Whether you’re sending a WhatsApp message, posting on social media, or writing a note to someone special, a thoughtful Diwali wish can light up their day just like the diyas that brighten homes.
This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 20. According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi will begin on October 20 at 3:44 PM and end on October 21 at 5:54 PM.
Pradosh Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:16 PM to 08:23 PM
Nishita Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 11:44 PM to 12:35 AM
Here are some of the most beautiful Diwali wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your family, friends and loved ones this festive season: