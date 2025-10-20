Happy Diwali 2025: Top 120+ wishes, quotes, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Diwali 2025 Wishes: Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations — a time to embrace joy, strengthen bonds with loved ones, and spread happiness. Sharing heartfelt wishes and greetings on this occasion is a simple yet meaningful way to express love, appreciation, and festive cheer.

Advertisement

Whether you’re sending a WhatsApp message, posting on social media, or writing a note to someone special, a thoughtful Diwali wish can light up their day just like the diyas that brighten homes.

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh muhurat This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, October 20. According to Drik Panchang, Amavasya tithi will begin on October 20 at 3:44 PM and end on October 21 at 5:54 PM.

Pradosh Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 7:16 PM to 08:23 PM

Nishita Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 11:44 PM to 12:35 AM

Here are some of the most beautiful Diwali wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your family, friends and loved ones this festive season:

Advertisement

Top Diwali Wishes and Greetings 2025 May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with happiness, prosperity and everything that brings you joy. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!

This Diwali, a new social media trend is lighting up feeds: AI-generated couple portraits that capture the festive spirit in colourful and creative ways. Using Gemini Nano Banana, an AI-powered image tool, couples are creating unique digital keepsakes to celebrate the festival of lights.

May the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and banish all darkness from your life. Hope your Diwali is truly LIT!

On this auspicious Diwali, may Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones with health, wealth and happiness.

दीपक की तरह हर पल झिलमिलाती रहे आपकी जिंदगी… रोशन रहे, आबाद रहे — यही है हमारी दुआ आपके लिए।

Let this Diwali bring endless joy, new achievements and success into your life. Have a wonderful year ahead.

As we celebrate the victory of light over darkness, may this Diwali mark the beginning of an amazing year for you and your loved ones.

From your favourite sweets to new clothes and sparkling diyas everywhere — make this Diwali extra special by forgetting your worries and celebrating with those who matter most.

May the festival of lights illuminate your life with love, peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Deepavali!

This Diwali, may your home be filled with positivity, laughter and beautiful memories shared with loved ones.

A Diwali full of peace, joy, contentment and love — may all your troubles burn away with the candles. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!

दीप जलाओ दीप जलो आज दिवाली रे, खुशी खुशी सब हँसते जाओ, आज दिवाली रे! हैप्पी दिवाली टू ऑल!

May the lamp of your soul shine bright with purity, and may all negativity burn away in the fire of truth. Happy Diwali!

As families gather and homes glow with diyas, sharing these festive wishes is a heartfelt way to celebrate the season and spread joy. After all, Diwali is not just about lights — it’s about lighting up lives.

May the glow of diyas guide you towards success and fill your days with joy and peace.

🪔 May this Diwali bring endless joy, peace, and prosperity to your life!

✨ Wishing you and your family a sparkling festival of lights!

🎆 May the light of diyas fill your home with happiness and success.

💫 May Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and wisdom this Diwali.

🌟 Let this Diwali bring you good fortune, health, and happiness.

🕯️ Wishing you a Diwali full of devotion, love, and positivity.

💛 May the festival of lights brighten every corner of your heart and home.

🌠 May your life be filled with light, joy, and endless blessings this Diwali.

🎇 Wishing you a prosperous and peaceful Diwali surrounded by your loved ones.

🪔 May this Diwali illuminate your path towards growth and success.

💖 Diwali Wishes for Family & Friends

🎉 Wishing you laughter, joy, and togetherness this Diwali!

💕 May your family be blessed with love and happiness that never ends.

✨ Celebrate the festival of lights with sweets, smiles, and cherished memories!

🌟 Wishing you a Diwali full of warmth, good food, and good company!

💫 Hope your Diwali is as bright and cheerful as your smile!

🪔 Here’s to new beginnings and endless happiness this Diwali!

🎆 Let’s celebrate Diwali with love, laughter, and positivity!

💛 Wishing you a Diwali filled with sweet moments and golden memories!

🌸 May your relationships glow brighter than the Diwali diyas!

🕯️ Sending you warm wishes and sweet smiles this Diwali!

Advertisement

Also Read | Diwali 2025 stocks: Sugandha Sachdeva picks four shares to buy for medium term

Heartfelt Diwali Wishes 2025 May the light of diyas bring boundless joy, health and prosperity into your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali mark the beginning of new opportunities and success in your life. Have a sparkling and safe celebration!

As the festival of lights brightens every home, may it also illuminate your heart with love, peace and happiness. Happy Diwali!

Wishing you a Diwali filled with laughter, sweets, and cherished memories with those who matter most.

Let the light of Diwali drive away darkness from your life and fill it with hope and positivity. Happy Deepavali!

Here’s wishing you a Diwali as bright and sparkling as the lights that fill the night sky.

May the festival of lights bless you with wealth, prosperity, and good fortune all year long.

Let this Diwali be the start of a new chapter of success, happiness, and blessings for you and your family.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with harmony, peace, and boundless joy.

May Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and shower you with happiness, health, and prosperity.

As the diyas light up the night, may they also brighten your life with positivity and strength.

Wishing you a Diwali overflowing with sweet moments and happy memories.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity, and endless light! ✨

May this Diwali bring new hopes, fresh beginnings, and countless blessings to your life.

Let the light of diyas brighten your heart and home with love and joy. 🪔

May your Diwali sparkle with moments of love, laughter, and goodwill.

Wishing you a festival full of lights, sweets, and unforgettable memories. 🎆

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with health, wealth, and happiness this Diwali. 💰

Let the celebration of Diwali fill your heart with peace and positivity.

May every diya you light bring a glow of happiness into your life.

Wishing you success and prosperity this Diwali and always! 🌸

May the festival of lights remove darkness from your life and fill it with joy.

Let’s celebrate Diwali with love in our hearts and smiles on our faces! 😊

Hope your Diwali is as bright and beautiful as the lights that adorn it.

May your life shine brighter than the Diwali diyas and spark brighter than the crackers!

Sending you warm Diwali wishes filled with love and endless joy. 💖

Wishing you a Diwali that’s as sweet as your favorite mithai! 🍬

May the divine light of Diwali spread peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life.

Wishing you a joyous Diwali surrounded by your loved ones. 🎉

May every diya you light be a step toward happiness and success.

Let’s make this Diwali unforgettable with laughter, fun, and light!

On this auspicious day, may all your dreams turn into reality. 🌠

Wishing you a Diwali that lights up your world with love and positivity.

May you be blessed with wealth, wisdom, and wonder this Diwali.

Celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil!

Wishing you endless moments of joy and triumph this Diwali and beyond.

May this Diwali fill your life with brightness, joy, and peace.

Light a lamp of happiness, burst a chain of sorrow, and enjoy the sparkle of love! 💫

Sending you my warm wishes for a joyous and prosperous Diwali.

May your home be filled with light, love, and laughter this Diwali.

Wishing you a festival of lights full of delightful surprises and sweet moments.

Happy Diwali! Let’s celebrate this day with positivity, joy, and the spirit of togetherness.

Advertisement

Traditional and Spiritual Greetings On this auspicious Diwali, may Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with wealth and happiness, and Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path.

Deepak ki tarah har pal roshan rahe aapki zindagi, aur Diwali ki roshni aapke jeevan mein naye rang bhar de. Happy Diwali!

May the divine light of Diwali shine in your life and bring peace, prosperity, and good health throughout the year.

As we celebrate the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, may this Diwali inspire you to chase your dreams with renewed hope.

On this holy occasion, may the divine light of Diwali dispel darkness from your life and bring joy to your heart.

May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha bless you with abundance, wisdom, and happiness this Diwali.

दीपावली के इस शुभ अवसर पर, आपके जीवन में खुशियों की बरसात हो और सफलता आपके कदम चूमे।

दीपों की रौशनी से जगमगाता आपका घर सदा खुशियों और समृद्धि से भरा रहे। शुभ दीपावली!

May this Diwali remove all the negativity in your life and fill it with positivity and hope.

May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring wealth and fortune, and the wisdom of Lord Ganesha guide you always.

दीपों का ये पर्व आपके जीवन में नई ऊँचाइयाँ लेकर आए। आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।

Let this Diwali be a reminder that even the smallest light can drive away the deepest darkness. Short & Sweet Wishes for WhatsApp or Social Media Wishing you a Diwali as bright as the diyas and as sweet as the mithai!

Let your home sparkle with lights and your heart glow with happiness. Happy Diwali!

Here’s to a Diwali filled with joy, laughter, and countless blessings.

May this Diwali light up new dreams and bring endless happiness into your life.

Happy Diwali! Let’s celebrate love, light, and new beginnings together.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with light, laughter, and limitless joy.

May this Diwali be as sweet as the mithai and as bright as the diyas.

Happy Diwali! May new beginnings and endless opportunities light up your life.

Let your home sparkle with lights and your heart glow with happiness.

May the spirit of Diwali fill your life with positivity and new beginnings.

Here’s to a Diwali full of peace, prosperity, and boundless happiness. Formal & Professional Diwali Wishes Wishing you and your family a prosperous Diwali and a year filled with success and happiness.

May this festival of lights illuminate your path to success and bring new opportunities in the year ahead.

Warm wishes for a joyful Diwali and a prosperous New Year.

May the divine light of Diwali bring growth, good health, and endless happiness to you and your business.

Wishing you continued success, peace, and prosperity this Diwali and beyond. Funny Diwali wishes for some laughter and entertainment May your electricity bill be low and your Diwali lights still glow bright! 💡😂

Wishing you a Diwali so bright that your neighbors complain about light pollution! 😜

May your relatives forget to ask, “Shaadi kab kar rahe ho?” this Diwali! 🤣

May your sweets be unlimited and your calories uncounted this Diwali! 🍩✨

Let’s hope the only “bomb” this Diwali is your outfit! 💣👗

May your WiFi be stronger than your patience during Diwali cleaning! 📶😂

This Diwali, may your selfies be as lit as your diyas! 📸🪔

Wishing you a Diwali as bright as your phone screen at 3 AM! 🌟📱

May your boss forget about work emails till after Diwali! 🎆😎

This Diwali, light diyas, not your ex’s DMs! 💌🔥

May your crackers burst louder than your neighbours’ ego! 💥😆

Wishing your wallet survives the festive shopping season! 👜💸

May your sweets box be endless and your weighing machine broken! 🍬🤣

May your mom’s scolding be softer than Diwali firecrackers this year! 😅

This Diwali, may your family group chats be filled with memes, not forwards! 📱😂

Wishing you a Diwali so good that even your bank balance smiles! 💰😄

May your Diwali lights work longer than your phone battery! 🔋✨

Let’s celebrate Diwali by bursting stress instead of crackers! 💥🧘‍♂️

Hope your Diwali outfit still fits after eating all those laddoos! 😋

May your crush reply “Happy Diwali” with an emoji — at least! 😍🔥

Wishing you a Diwali as drama-free as your favorite sitcom! 📺😂

May your house look cleaner than your browser history! 🧹💻

May your boss forget your name till after the holidays! 😜

Wishing your snacks be crispy and your guests be short visits! 🍪🚪

Hope your Diwali hangover lasts longer than your firecrackers! 🍾🤣

May your DIY rangoli actually look like a design — not a disaster! 🎨😅

May your neighbours’ loud music stop before midnight! 🎶🙏

Wishing you less smoke, more sparkle this Diwali! ✨😆

May your outfit stay stain-free through all the mithai madness! 🍰👕

May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and fewer traffic jams! 🚗😂 Diwali GIFs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diwali images

Happy Diwali 2025: This festival celebrates the trump of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Advertisement

Happy Diwali 2025: May the divine light of Diwali shine in your life and bring peace, prosperity, and good health throughout the year.

Happy Diwali 2025: Light diyas around your home to brighten up the space and celebrate the spirit of Diwali.

Advertisement

Happy Diwali 2025: May the spirit of Dev Diwali fill your home with love, happiness, and positive energy. Wishing you a wonderful celebration.

Diwali 2025: Pradosh Kaal Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will begin at 7:16 PM and end at 8:23 PM.