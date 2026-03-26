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Happy Durga Ashtami wishes 2026: Top 50+ WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions & images to share with family and friends

Maha Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. Check top wishes to send to for blessed Maha Ashtami:

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Mar 2026, 07:02 AM IST
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On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan
On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan
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Happy Durga Ashtami wishes 2026: Durga Ashtami, being observed on Thursday, March 26, marks one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri. Maha Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon.

It is a day to honour the Shakti within us, the power to overcome our internal shadows and emerge stronger.

On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan, a sacred ritual in which nine young girls are invited and worshipped as manifestations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

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Ashtami Kanya Pujan Muhurat 2026

Early morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM

Mid-morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM

Durga Ashtami 2026: Kanya Pujan Vidhi

  • Light a diya with desi ghee before the idol and offer shringar items, flowers, and tilak.
  • Offer bhog prasad to Goddess Durga
  • Invite nine young girls to your home
  • Wash their feet, tie mauli (sacred thread), and apply tilak
  • Serve them prasad, including poori, chana, halwa, and coconut

Maa Mahagauri: Chant mantra

The popular mantra for Maa Mahagauri is: “Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”

Durga Ashtami 2026: Colour of the Day

The auspicious colour for the day 8 is peacock green, which is a rich blend of blue and green tones.

Peacock green signifies compassion, uniqueness, renewal, and the purity of inner transformation. It encourages devotees to harmonise their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves.

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Happy Durga Ashtami wishes 2026

Whether you’re looking for a soulful caption for your Instagram or a quick message for the family group chat, here are top wishes to send to for blessed Maha Ashtami:

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026 wishes: Traditional & Spiritual

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026
  • May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be with you on this Maha Ashtami.
  • Wishing you the strength of Goddess Durga to fight all your battles.
  • May the Goddess illuminate your life with the light of hope and happiness.
  • Let the power of Maha Ashtami wash away all your sorrows.
  • May Maa Durga empower you with her nine blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, and shakti.
  • Subho Maha Ashtami! May the divine mother always protect you.
  • Sending you prayers of peace and prosperity on this holy day.
  • May the beats of the Dhak bring rhythm to your life.
  • Wishing you a year filled with the courage of Mahishasura Mardini.
  • May the Sandhi Puja bring a transition of joy and success into your world.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026
  • May your home be filled with the fragrance of incense and the sound of mantras.
  • May the Goddess bless you with the wisdom to choose the right path.
  • Praying for your health and longevity on this auspicious Ashtami.
  • May the divine energy of Shakti reside in your heart forever.
  • Wishing you a Maha Ashtami filled with devotion and purity.
  • May Maa Durga’s eyes always watch over your family.
  • Let us bow to the source of all power. Happy Ashtami!
  • May the grace of the Divine Mother lead you to spiritual awakening.
  • Wishing you a blessed and blissful Anjali today.
  • May the fierce strength of Maa Chamunda destroy all obstacles in your way.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026 wishes: For Family & Friends

  • To my family, may Maa Durga keep us united and happy always.
  • Happy Ashtami to the people who are my greatest strength.
  • Wishing my best friend a year as powerful as Maa Durga.
  • May we all gather for Anjali and share the joy of the season.
  • Sending virtual hugs and Ashtami blessings to my loved ones.
  • May our bond grow stronger under the Goddess’s grace.
  • To my parents, may Maa Durga bless you with eternal health.
  • Wishing you a day of laughter, food, and festive fun!
  • May the Goddess fill our home with peace and harmony.
  • Happy Ashtami! Let's make memories that last a lifetime.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026 wishes: Short & Sweet for Social Media

  • Subho Maha Ashtami to one and all!
  • Pure joy, pure devotion. Happy Ashtami!
  • May the festive spirit brighten your day.
  • Wishing you a day full of Anjali and Bhog!
  • Strength, love, and light. Happy Maha Ashtami.
  • Jai Maa Durga! Happy Ashtami.
  • Celebrate the victory of good over evil today.
  • Wishing you a colourful and blessed Ashtami.
  • May your day be as beautiful as the Goddess herself.
  • Happy Maha Ashtami! Stay blessed.

Happy Durga Ashtami 2026
  • Dhak, Dhunuchi, and Durga—the perfect Ashtami vibe!
  • Let the festivities begin. Subho Ashtami!
  • Peace, prosperity, and Pandal hopping!
  • May the Goddess shower her choicest blessings.
  • Wishing you a vibrant and soulful Maha Ashtami.
  • Shine bright this Ashtami!
  • Heartfelt wishes for a joyful Durga Ashtami.
  • May your life be as sweet as the Ashtami Bhog.
  • Cheers to the most beautiful day of the year!
  • Love and light to you this Ashtami.

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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