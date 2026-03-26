Happy Durga Ashtami wishes 2026: Top 50+ WhatsApp messages, Instagram captions & images to share with family and friends

Happy Durga Ashtami wishes 2026: Durga Ashtami, being observed on Thursday, March 26, marks one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri. Maha Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon.
It is a day to honour the Shakti within us, the power to overcome our internal shadows and emerge stronger.
On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan, a sacred ritual in which nine young girls are invited and worshipped as manifestations of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
Early morning – 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM
Mid-morning – 10:55 AM to 1:59 PM
The popular mantra for Maa Mahagauri is: “Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”
The auspicious colour for the day 8 is peacock green, which is a rich blend of blue and green tones.
Peacock green signifies compassion, uniqueness, renewal, and the purity of inner transformation. It encourages devotees to harmonise their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves.
Whether you’re looking for a soulful caption for your Instagram or a quick message for the family group chat, here are top wishes to send to for blessed Maha Ashtami: