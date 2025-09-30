Happy Maha Ashtami 2025: Best 50+ wishes, greetings, images, GIFs and quotes to share with loved ones this Durga Puja

Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja, is being celebrated today, September 30. The nine-day Navaratri festivities will culminate with Durga Visarjan which will be observed on Thursday, October 2. Celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm, it's the right time during this festive season to share greetings with loved ones on social media.