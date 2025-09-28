Happy Durga Puja 2025: Top 100+ wishes, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp messages and quotes for Shashti

Durga Puja 2025: As the most auspicious days of Navratri are around the corner, it's time to celebrate and send your loved ones greetings and wishes. Shashthi, Shashti, Soshthi or Chhathi is the sixth day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar which is being celebrated today.

When is Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dashami? Maha Saptami, one of the significant days of the Durga Puja festival will fall on Monday, September 29. Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, as per Drik Panchang. This implies that Maha Navami celebrations will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, which will be followed by Dashami that will mark the culmination of Navratri festivities.

Navratri Day 8: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 8, as per Drik Panchang:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30

Navratri Day 9: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:

Navami Tithi Begins - 6:06 PM on September 30

Navami Tithi Ends - 7:01 PM on October 1

Dussehra /Navratri Day 10: Puja timings Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 10, as per Drik Panchang:

Dashami Tithi Begins - 7:01 PM on October1

Vijay Muhurat - 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM on October 2

Aparahna Puja Time - 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM on October 2

Dashami Tithi Ends - 7:10 PM on October 2

Mark the heart of the Durga Puja celebrations with these Bengali Durga Puja wishes Here are some specially curated Durga Puja wishes to share with your friends and family on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp.

শারদীয় শুভেচ্ছা জানাই! মা দুর্গার আশীর্বাদে আপনার জীবন আনন্দ, শান্তি আর সমৃদ্ধিতে ভরে উঠুক।

শুভ দুর্গাপূজা! মায়ের চরণে প্রার্থনা, তিনি যেন সকল দুঃখ দূর করে সুখ আর সুস্থতা এনে দেন।

শারদীয়া শুভেচ্ছা ও অভিনন্দন! এই পূজা আপনার জীবনে বয়ে আনুক নতুন আশা, ভালোবাসা আর সুখের আলো।

শুভ দুর্গোৎসব! মা দুর্গার করুণায় জীবনের প্রতিটি দিন হোক সুন্দর ও আলোকময়।

শুভ বিজয়া দশমী! মা দুর্গা যেন আপনার জীবনে শান্তি, শক্তি ও সাহস জাগিয়ে তোলেন।

শারদীয় শুভেচ্ছা রইল! পূজার এই আনন্দঘন দিনে পরিবার ও প্রিয়জনদের সঙ্গে কাটুক সোনালি মুহূর্ত।

মা আসুক, দূর হোক সব অশুভ শক্তি, চারিদিকে ছড়িয়ে পড়ুক আনন্দ আর আলো। শুভ দুর্গাপূজা!

শারদীয়া শুভেচ্ছা রইল! মা দুর্গা আপনার জীবন ভরে তুলুন সুখ, স্বাস্থ্য আর সমৃদ্ধিতে।

শুভ দুর্গোৎসব! মায়ের আশীর্বাদে আপনার সকল স্বপ্ন পূর্ণ হোক আর দুঃখ দূরে যাক।

দেবী দুর্গার আগমনে জীবনে আসুক শান্তি, শক্তি আর নতুন প্রেরণা। শুভ দুর্গাপূজা! Durga Puja wishes for friends and family Wishing you a Durga Puja filled with joy, prosperity, and divine blessings. May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and endless happiness. Happy Durga Puja! May the festival brighten your life with positivity and success. On this holy occasion, may Maa Durga destroy all your worries and fill your home with peace. Wishing you and your family a blissful and prosperous Durga Puja. May the power of Goddess Durga inspire you to achieve greatness in life. Sending you warm wishes this Durga Puja for peace, joy, and prosperity. Let the spirit of Durga Puja fill your life with new hope and endless blessings. Happy Durga Puja! May Maa shower her love and protect you from all evil. May this Durga Puja bring happiness to your heart and fulfillment to your home. Spiritual and devotional Durga Puja wishes Bowing to Maa Durga’s divine power, may you always walk the path of truth and light. Maa Durga blesses those who have faith and courage — may you always have both. Happy Durga Puja! May the Goddess remove all negativity and bless you with wisdom. On this holy occasion, may the nine forms of Maa Durga enrich your life with positivity. Wishing you the strength of Maa Durga, the wealth of Maa Lakshmi, and the wisdom of Maa Saraswati. Let us welcome Maa Durga with devotion and love. May she guide us always. May the divine mother bless your home with joy and protect your loved ones. With the blessings of Maa Durga, may your dreams turn into reality. Maa Durga is the source of power and courage — may she empower you always. May your soul be filled with devotion, and your life with Maa Durga’s blessings. Festive and joyful wishes for Durga Puja Durga Puja is not just about rituals, but about spreading joy — wishing you happiness always! Celebrate the festival of good over evil with joy and laughter. Happy Durga Puja! May the beats of dhak and the fragrance of dhunuchi fill your life with festive cheer. Wishing you bright colors of happiness this Durga Puja! Let’s celebrate this Durga Puja with joy, harmony, and love. May your days be filled with laughter, your nights with peace, and your heart with devotion. Happy Durga Puja! Let the festive lights brighten every corner of your life. Dance to the rhythm of joy and devotion this Durga Puja. May you enjoy the pandals, lights, and celebrations with your loved ones. Here’s wishing you beautiful memories and endless happiness this Puja season. Heartfelt Durga Puja wishes for loved ones To my dear friend, may Maa Durga bless you with health, happiness, and endless success. Wishing my family joy, peace, and prosperity on this auspicious Durga Puja. Happy Durga Puja to you and your loved ones — may this festival strengthen your bonds. Sending warm wishes to you and your family for a blessed Puja season. To my colleagues and friends, may Maa Durga’s blessings lead you to success and peace. Let this Durga Puja bring us closer together in love and unity. Wishing my near and dear ones an abundance of love and divine blessings. May the festival bring smiles to your faces and warmth to your hearts. Happy Durga Puja to you! May this festival be as special as you are. To everyone celebrating, may Maa Durga bless you with courage, strength, and happiness. Durga Puja quotes "Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth." - Keerthi Chinta "Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, with illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" - Munindr "She the refuge, peaceful and merciful undoubtedly, she pervades overall, is universal form certainly, her lotus feet worshipped by the universe – all Glory, on your appeal “Protect me Durga” saves entirely." - Munindra Misra "The world which worships Mother Mary and goddess Durga also has experienced such heinous crimes against her daughters. - Debajani Mohanty Durga Puja GIFs

Funny Durga Puja wishes May Maa Durga bless you with unlimited chole puri and zero calories this Puja. Wishing you a Puja season full of pandal hopping, but without the sweaty crowds stepping on your shoes. May your selfies be flawless, your battery never die, and your stomach always have space for one more roll this Puja. Forget exams, deadlines, and diets—Maa Durga commands unlimited food and fun this season! May your new clothes survive food stains and your slippers survive pandal hopping. May Maa Durga bless you with enough WiFi to upload every single pandal selfie instantly. Wishing you as much joy as you feel when you finally spot an empty rickshaw during Puja rush! May your relatives not ask “beta shaadi kab karoge?” this Puja. May your Puja be full of food, fun, and fewer mosquitoes during late-night adda. Wishing you unlimited khichuri but zero stomach upsets this Ashtami! May your Durga Puja be as colourful as your Instagram stories (and twice as real). May your crush notice you at the pandal before the bhog runs out. Wishing you pandal-hopping stamina stronger than Mahishasura himself. May your Puja budget last longer than your data pack. May your ear survive the loud dhak beats without permanent hearing loss. Wishing you more bhog than your plate can carry but fewer “aunty comments” on your diet. May your shopping bills shrink magically while your wardrobe expands endlessly. May your boss not remember office deadlines until Dashami is over. Wishing you the strength to tolerate relatives who compare you to Sharma Ji ka beta even during Puja. May Maa Durga give you the wisdom to find the cleanest washroom during pandal hopping. May your new kurta buttons survive till Dashami! May your bhog queue move faster than your Amazon deliveries. Wishing you pandal pictures that make you look 6 inches taller. May you find parking as easily as you find food stalls during Puja. May the dhak beats sync perfectly with your funny dance moves. Wishing you sweets that are calorie-free but taste like heaven. May your slippers not get lost in the crowd like your resolutions. May your crush not call you “bhaiya” during Puja greetings. May your friends not tag your worst photos on Facebook this Puja. Wishing you unlimited “adda” sessions without the “battery low” drama. May your bhog plate never get stolen when you go for extra chutney. May the pandal decorations be brighter than your electricity bill. Wishing you dhol beats that match your heartbeat but not your neighbour’s shouting. May you survive relatives’ WhatsApp “Happy Puja” forwards with grace. Wishing you long Puja nights and zero Monday blues after Dashami. May your pandal-hopping squad always wait for you, not ditch you for phuchka. May you be blessed with more phuchkas than tears after exams. May you click group selfies where no one’s head is cut off. Wishing you Puja happiness so big that even Mahishasura would give up fighting. May Maa Durga bless you with more joy than the number of times you say “Ebar Pujoy heavy jam!”