Happy Durga Puja 2025: Top 100+ wishes, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp messages and quotes for Shashti

Durga Puja 2025: As the most auspicious days of Navratri are around the corner, it's time to celebrate and send your loved ones greetings and wishes. Shashthi, Shashti, Soshthi or Chhathi is the sixth day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu calendar which is being celebrated today.
Maha Saptami, one of the significant days of the Durga Puja festival will fall on Monday, September 29. Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, as per Drik Panchang. This implies that Maha Navami celebrations will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, which will be followed by Dashami that will mark the culmination of Navratri festivities.
Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 8, as per Drik Panchang:
Ashtami Tithi Begins - 4:31 PM on September 29
Ashtami Tithi Ends - 6:06 PM on September 30
Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 9, as per Drik Panchang:
Navami Tithi Begins - 6:06 PM on September 30
Navami Tithi Ends - 7:01 PM on October 1
Here are the important muhurat timings for Day 10, as per Drik Panchang:
Dashami Tithi Begins - 7:01 PM on October1
Vijay Muhurat - 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM on October 2
Aparahna Puja Time - 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM on October 2
Dashami Tithi Ends - 7:10 PM on October 2
Here are some specially curated Durga Puja wishes to share with your friends and family on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp.