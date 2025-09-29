Happy Durga Puja 2025: Top 150+ wishes, messages & quotes for Saptami on Instagram, Facebook & WhatsApp

Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, will be observed today. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month. The Saptami Tithi began on September 28 at 2:27 PM and ends on September 29 at 4:31 PM. This marks the official start of the most important phase of Durga Puja celebrations.

Why is Saptami Important in Durga Puja? Saptami holds special significance as it marks the beginning of Maa Durga’s battle against the demon king Mahishasura. This struggle, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, concludes with Vijaya Dashami. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped in the powerful form of Kaalratri, a fierce manifestation of Adi Shakti. Devotees believe that worshipping her helps remove fear, negativity, and obstacles from life.

Saptami Wishes Wishing you a blessed Maha Saptami filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

May Goddess Durga’s divine blessings remove all obstacles from your life. Happy Saptami!

On this sacred day, may Maa Durga shower her love and protection upon you.

Warm wishes on Saptami! May your life glow with positivity and hope.

Let this Maha Saptami bring light, laughter, and endless blessings into your home.

Celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with love and devotion. Happy Saptami!

May this Saptami fill your heart with courage, faith, and joy.

Sending heartfelt wishes for a joyous Maha Saptami to you and your family.

May Maa Durga bless you with strength to overcome all challenges.

Happy Maha Saptami! Let’s welcome the goddess with open hearts and pure devotion.

Saptami is the seventh day of Durga Puja celebrations..

On this day, Goddess Durga is worshipped with great devotion and rituals.

People perform prayers, offer flowers, and light lamps in her honor.

It marks the beginning of the main Durga Puja festivities.

Devotional Messages Bowing to Maa Durga on Saptami for health, wealth, and happiness.

May your prayers on Saptami be answered with divine grace and endless joy.

On this holy day, may the goddess bless your life with prosperity and peace.

Maha Saptami reminds us of the victory of good over evil. Celebrate with faith!

The energy of Saptami inspires courage, devotion, and togetherness.

May your soul be illuminated with Maa Durga’s divine blessings.

Let’s seek strength from the goddess to walk the path of righteousness.

Wishing you spiritual growth and inner strength this Saptami.

May Saptami remind us to fight negativity with courage and devotion.

On this day, may Maa Durga’s blessings guide you toward success and joy.

Bengaluru: People visit the Jayamahal Durga Puja pandal themed on 'Education' during Durga Puja festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Short Captions for Social Media Blessed on Saptami 🌸

Divine vibes this Maha Saptami 🙏

Victory of light over darkness ✨

Celebrating faith, strength & devotion 🌼

Happy Saptami to all devotees of Maa Durga 💫

Festivities + Faith = Durga Puja joy 🪔

Pure prayers on a divine day 🙏

Maa Durga bless us all 🌺

Strength, courage, devotion = Saptami vibes 🌸

Grateful for divine blessings this Saptami

Chairman of Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Parshad, Ranbir Nandan with his wife worshiping idol of Goddess Durga during Shashti Puja on the occasion of Navratra festival at Gardanibagh Thakurbari in Patna, Bihar.

Warm Greetings for Family & Friends May your home be filled with laughter, light, and Maa Durga’s blessings.

Wishing health, wealth, and happiness to you this Maha Saptami.

May this day bring unity, love, and togetherness among your loved ones.

Happy Saptami! Celebrate the joy of devotion with your family.

Wishing you success, peace, and prosperity this festive season.

May Maa Durga bless your family with endless joy and strength.

Celebrate this Saptami with the spirit of faith and festivity.

Here’s to new beginnings and blessings this Maha Saptami.

Let the divine energy of Saptami surround you and your loved ones.

Wishing you smiles, positivity, and good fortune this Saptami.

Quotes & Sayings “Faith and devotion make every festival divine.”

“Maha Saptami teaches us that courage and righteousness always win.”

“Durga Puja is not just a festival, it’s the celebration of strength and devotion.”

“On Saptami, we remember that good always conquers evil.”

“Every prayer offered with pure devotion brings the goddess closer.”

“Festivals are reminders of faith, love, and togetherness.”

“May the divine feminine energy of Maa Durga bless us always.”

“Happiness begins with gratitude, and gratitude begins with faith.”

“The power of devotion can light up even the darkest times.”

“Saptami is not just a ritual, it’s the celebration of hope.

Social Media Friendly Messages Wishing my Insta fam a bright and blissful Saptami! 🌸

To my Facebook family—may Maa Durga bless you all this Saptami. 🙏

A special Saptami wish for all WhatsApp friends: Stay blessed and joyful. 🌼

Festivals are brighter when shared with you all. Happy Saptami!

Sending virtual aashirwad this Saptami—stay happy and healthy.

On Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp—let’s spread positivity this Saptami.

Dear friends, may this Saptami bring you divine strength and happiness.

Let’s fill our timelines with devotion and joy this Saptami.

My prayer for everyone: May this Saptami bring endless blessings.

Celebrating Maha Saptami with love for my digital family!

What Rituals Are Performed on Saptami? The rituals of Maha Saptami begin with Nabapatrika Puja, where nine different plants are tied together, bathed in sacred water, and worshipped as representations of Maa Durga’s divine powers. Devotees also perform elaborate Shodashopachara Puja, offering flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets to the Goddess. In many regions, processions, dhak (drum) beats, and chanting of hymns create a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.