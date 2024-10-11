Happy Dussehra 2024: Top wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, and GIFs to share with friends and family

Dussehra 2024, celebrated on October 12, marks Lord Ram's victory over Ravana. This major festival symbolises good triumphing over evil, with celebrations including effigy burnings and worshipping of Lord Ram.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 11:08 PM IST
Happy Dussehra 2024: Here are top wishes, WhatsApp messages, texts, and images you can share with friends and family.
Happy Dussehra 2024: Here are top wishes, WhatsApp messages, texts, and images you can share with friends and family.

Happy Dussehra 2024: Every Hindu festival carries the core value of the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is one of the biggest festivals in India, marking the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, the demon-king of the island of Lanka.

Dussehra 2024 will be celebrated with great joy and fervour among Indians on Saturday, October 12. All schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed on the day to mark the festival. Devotees will burn the effigy of Ravana along with his brothers Meghnad and Kumbhakarna.

The festival also marks the conclusion of the nine-day-long Navratri festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, which falls on the tenth day of Navratri. As we celebrate Dussehra, aka Vijaydashmi today, here are the top quotes and wishes you can send to your friends and loved ones.

Dussehra wishes to share with friends

May this Dussehra bring joy, prosperity, and success to your life. Happy Dussehra!

May this Dussehra bring all the happiness you need in your life and fill your heart with the courage to face all the challenges in front of you to turn them into opportunities. Happy Vijaya Dashmi!

Let's celebrate the spirit of Dussehra by ending all the negative thoughts in our minds and replacing them with positivity. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra my friend! May all your obstacles turn into a stepping stone in your personal and professional life.

Wishing you a prosperous Vijay Dashmi and may Lord Ram bless you with prosperity, wealth, and courage.

May the divine blessings of Lord Rama guide you towards a path of righteousness and happiness. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

This Dussehra, may all your worries burn away with Ravana’s effigy, leaving you with joy and new beginnings. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you the strength to defeat all the challenges in your life, just as Lord Rama triumphed over Ravana. Have a victorious Dussehra!

As we celebrate the victory of good over evil, may you be blessed with wisdom, strength, and courage. Happy Dussehra!

May the festival of Dussehra fill your life with light and warmth, and may you achieve all your goals. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra! Spread the message of the victory of good over evil among your friends and family and help them imbibe the true spirit of Vijaydashmi in their lives.

On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with prosperity and happiness. May Lord Ram blesses you with good health and wealth. Happy Dussehra!

Wishing you and your family good fortune and may your life remain filled with joy, love, and prosperity. Happy Vijaydashmi!

Dussehra images to share with friends and family

 

Dussehra 2024: May this Dussehra bring you new beginnings, hope, and endless happiness. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Dussehra
Dussehra 2024: Just as Lord Rama triumphed over evil, may you conquer all your challenges and rise to greatness. Happy Dussehra
Dussehra 2024: On this auspicious occasion, may you be blessed with the strength to overcome all difficulties. Have a victorious Dussehra
Dussehra 2024: May Lord Rama’s blessings shower upon you, guiding you to success and fulfillment. Wishing you a wonderful Dussehra
Dussehra 2024: May the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to always walk on the path of righteousness and truth. Have a blessed and joyous Dussehra

