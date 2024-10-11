Happy Dussehra: Will it coincide with Vijaya Dashami? Check timings, rituals, significance

Happy Dussehra: Dussehra, celebrating the victory of good over evil, occurs between October 12 and 13. Celebrations include burning effigies and vibrant traditions like Sindoor Khela in Bengal

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Happy Dussehra: Will it coincide with Vijaya Dashami? Check timings, rituals, significance
Happy Dussehra: Will it coincide with Vijaya Dashami? Check timings, rituals, significance

Happy Dussehra: Also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour across all states of India. While the festival is usually celebrated on the last day of Durga Puja and Navratri, there are speculations about the exact date of Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra commemorates the triumph of good over evil—specifically, Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: Kerala schools to remain closed on Oct 11 for celebrations

This year, the Dashami tithi is spanning over two days, from October 12, to October 13. Here are the specific timings for you to avoid any confusion regarding the festivities.

Dussehra 2024: When is it

Vijay muhurat - 2:03 pm to 2:49 pm

Dashami tithi begins - 10:58 am on October 12

Dashami tithi ends - 9:08 am on October 13

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: When is Ashtami and Navami? Check puja timings, rituals

Shravana nakshatra begins - 5:25 am on October 12

Shravana nakshatra ends - 4:27 am on October 13

Dussehra: Significance of the last day

Dussehra precedes the highly revered 'Festival of Lights', Diwali. Dussehra holds significant importance in Hindu culture, reinforcing the timeless message that, despite the might of evil, righteousness ultimately prevails.

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana, the king of Lanka, kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama's wife, during their 14-year exile. With the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Lord Rama fought valiantly to rescue her. On the tenth day, Rama succeeded in defeating Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: Bollywood kicks off festive celebrations | Watch video

In many regions, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are burned as part of the celebrations.

Durga Puja 2024

Maa Durga's triumph over Mahishasura is also honoured during Vijayadashmi. In Bengal, the occasion is celebrated with Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance, as well as vibrant processions for the immersion of Durga idols (Durga Visarjan), marking the goddess's return to her heavenly home.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2024: Wishes, images, messages, to share with family on Navami

Durga Puja began on October 8, with Friday marking Ashtami. Meanwhile, Navratri began on October 3. Both the festivals will culminate on October 13, with the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga.

 

Key Takeaways
  • Dussehra commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura and Lord Rama over Ravana.
  • The festival’s timing this year spans from October 12 to October 13, highlighting the unique overlap with Durga Puja.
  • Rituals like burning effigies and vibrant processions signify the cultural richness and regional variations of the celebration.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Dussehra: Will it coincide with Vijaya Dashami? Check timings, rituals, significance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    207.05
    12:13 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    19.3 (10.28%)

    Tata Steel share price

    161.55
    12:13 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.9 (1.19%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,170.50
    12:13 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-1.12%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.30
    12:12 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.7%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    45,502.30
    12:05 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1367 (3.1%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,078.55
    12:06 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    138.05 (2.32%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    860.20
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    18.15 (2.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,835.55
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    25.55 (1.41%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,592.40
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -188.95 (-5%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,075.50
    12:07 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -43.9 (-3.92%)

    EPL share price

    262.00
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -8.4 (-3.11%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    550.20
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -17 (-3%)
    More from Top Losers

    Triveni Turbines share price

    791.20
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    46.95 (6.31%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    80.38
    12:07 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    4.1 (5.37%)

    TV18 Broadcast share price

    43.42
    12:08 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.91 (4.6%)

    Nippon Life share price

    671.20
    12:06 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.5 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.