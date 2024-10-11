Happy Dussehra: Dussehra, celebrating the victory of good over evil, occurs between October 12 and 13. Celebrations include burning effigies and vibrant traditions like Sindoor Khela in Bengal

Happy Dussehra: Also known as Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour across all states of India. While the festival is usually celebrated on the last day of Durga Puja and Navratri, there are speculations about the exact date of Dussehra celebrations.

Dussehra commemorates the triumph of good over evil—specifically, Maa Durga's victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana.

This year, the Dashami tithi is spanning over two days, from October 12, to October 13. Here are the specific timings for you to avoid any confusion regarding the festivities.

Dussehra 2024: When is it Vijay muhurat - 2:03 pm to 2:49 pm

Dashami tithi begins - 10:58 am on October 12

Dashami tithi ends - 9:08 am on October 13

Shravana nakshatra begins - 5:25 am on October 12

Shravana nakshatra ends - 4:27 am on October 13

Dussehra: Significance of the last day Dussehra precedes the highly revered 'Festival of Lights', Diwali. Dussehra holds significant importance in Hindu culture, reinforcing the timeless message that, despite the might of evil, righteousness ultimately prevails.

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana, the king of Lanka, kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama's wife, during their 14-year exile. With the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Lord Rama fought valiantly to rescue her. On the tenth day, Rama succeeded in defeating Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

In many regions, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are burned as part of the celebrations.

Durga Puja 2024 Maa Durga's triumph over Mahishasura is also honoured during Vijayadashmi. In Bengal, the occasion is celebrated with Sindoor Khela and Dhunuchi dance, as well as vibrant processions for the immersion of Durga idols (Durga Visarjan), marking the goddess's return to her heavenly home.