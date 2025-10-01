Happy Dussehra 2025: 100+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status, quotes to share with friends & family

Happy Dussehra 2025: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with immense fervor across India. It marks the culmination of the nine-day Navaratri festival. The core essence of Dussehra lies in celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

The festival primarily commemorates Lord Rama's glorious victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the defeat of arrogance and malevolence by righteousness. Additionally, in some regions, it honours Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, representing the victory of divine feminine power.

Celebrations typically involve grand processions, theatrical enactments of the Ramlila, and the burning of giant effigies of Ravana, Meghanada, and Indrajit, often accompanied by spectacular fireworks. It's a day for family gatherings, feasting, and exchanging wishes, inspiring individuals to conquer their inner demons and embrace virtuous paths.

Here’s a LIST of 100 Dussehra wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status, quotes to share with loved ones: 30 Dussehra Wishes 1. Happy Dussehra! May your life be filled with joy and prosperity.

2. Wishing you a very blessed and victorious Vijayadashami!

3. May the triumph of good over evil inspire you to conquer all challenges.

4. Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama bless you with strength and success.

5. May this festive season bring you immense peace and happiness.

6. Sending warm wishes for a Dussehra filled with smiles and celebrations.

7. May all your troubles burn away with the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

8. Good always triumphs. Wishing you a powerful and blessed festival!

9. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Rama be with you today and always.

10. Hope your life shines as bright as the festive lights. Happy Vijayadashami!

11. Wishing you an abundance of health, wealth, and joy this Dussehra.

12. Celebrate the victory of righteousness. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones!

13. May your path be illuminated by courage and truth. Happy Dussehra!

14. This Dussehra, may you overcome every obstacle in your life. Jai Shri Ram!

15. Wishing you a Dussehra filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

16. May this auspicious day bring new hopes and new beginnings. Happy Dussehra!

17. May the spirit of Dussehra light up your life with positivity.

18. Wishing you a festive season overflowing with blessings and good fortune.

19. May you achieve victory in all your endeavors. Shubh Dussehra!

20. Let the celebrations begin! Happy Dussehra to you and your family.

21. Embrace the victory of good. Wishing you a joyous Dussehra!

22. May your festive spirit soar high like the fireworks! Happy Vijayadashami.

23. Sending thoughts of peace and triumph this Dussehra.

24. Wishing you a Dussehra that brings you closer to your goals.

25. May Lord Rama's blessings pave your way to success. Happy Dussehra!

26. Have a wonderful Dussehra filled with delightful moments.

27. Celebrate the greatness of good. Happy Dussehra!

28. May this Dussehra mark a new chapter of happiness in your life.

29. Wishing you divine strength and infinite blessings. Happy Dussehra!

30. May you always walk on the path of Dharma. Shubh Vijayadashami!

30 Dussehra Messages 1. This Dussehra, let's pledge to burn all negativity and spread positivity. Happy Vijayadashami!

2. Thinking of you this festive season. May your Dussehra be as bright as your smile!

3. May the essence of Dussehra fill your home with warmth and joy. Sending lots of love!

4. Just wanted to send a quick wish: Happy Dussehra! Hope you're having a fantastic time.

5. Let's celebrate the inner strength that helps us overcome our challenges. Happy Dussehra!

6. May the celebrations of Dussehra fill your life with new energy and happiness. Have a great one!

7. As Ravana falls, may all your worries disappear. Wishing you a peaceful Dussehra!

8. Wishing my dear ones a Dussehra filled with delicious food, fun, and fireworks!

9. May the lessons of Dussehra empower you to make right choices always. Shubh Dussehra!

10. Here's to burning the bad and embracing the good. Happy Dussehra, my friend!

11. May your inner spirit shine brighter than any fireworks this Dussehra. Stay blessed!

12. Sending you festive cheer and abundant blessings. Happy Vijayadashami!

13. Remember, the true victory is within. Conquer your fears this Dussehra!

14. Wishing you a day full of festive fun and a year full of success. Happy Dussehra!

15. Hope you enjoy the festive spirit and make wonderful memories. Happy Dussehra!

16. Let the goodness of this festival inspire you to reach for greatness. Happy Dussehra!

17. May the auspicious occasion of Dussehra bring loads of happiness to your life.

18. Thinking of all the good times as we celebrate Dussehra. Wishing you the best!

19. May your journey be blessed with courage and wisdom, just like Lord Rama's. Shubh Dussehra.

20. Wishing you a grand celebration and a year ahead filled with

accomplishments. Happy Dussehra!

21. May the arrows of Lord Rama destroy all evil that surrounds you. Happy Vijayadashami!

22. Let this Dussehra be a new start for your dreams and aspirations.

23. Sending you a big virtual hug and warm Dussehra wishes!

24. From our family to yours, wishing you a Dussehra filled with prosperity and peace.

25. May every step you take lead you to victory. Happy Dussehra!

26. May your festive spirit be infectious and spread joy all around. Happy Dussehra!

27. Here's to conquering the obstacles and celebrating the victories. Happy Dussehra!

28. Wishing you and your family a healthy and joyous Dussehra!

29. May your life be as colorful and vibrant as the Dussehra festivities.

30. On this special day, may you find true happiness and contentment. Happy Dussehra!

20 Dussehra Inspirational Quotes 1. "Dussehra reminds us that in the end, truth and righteousness will always prevail."

2. "The biggest celebration is the victory of conscience over temptation."

3. "May the victory of good over evil inspire you toward your own victory in every phase of life."

4. "Let the darkness fade away, and the light of truth shine upon your soul. Happy Dussehra!"

5. "A time for celebration, a time for triumph, a time to be victorious."

6. "Dussehra: The triumph of good over evil; the triumph of light over darkness; the triumph of truth over false."

7. "Burn your inner arrogance, anger, and envy along with Ravana's effigy. That is the true celebration of Dussehra."

8. "Evil cannot and will not be vanquished by evil. Dark will only swallow dark and deepen. The good and the light are the keenest weapons."

9. "The power of choosing good and evil is within the reach of all."

10. "Dussehra teaches us that when we act with Dharma, we will always be victorious."

11. "I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."

12. "Goodness is the only investment that never fails."

13. "The only way to do great work is to love what you do. Happy Dussehra!"

14. "May the blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with success, prosperity, and joy."

15. "Let the spirit of Dussehra remove the negativity from your mind and fill it with purity."

16. "Be free from fear, for fear is the root of all darkness."

17. "Truth will always conquer. Justice will always prevail. Happy Vijayadashami."

18. "May the teachings of Lord Rama always guide your actions and thoughts."

19. "Every end is a new beginning. Happy Dussehra!"

20. "Celebrate the festival of Dussehra with the spirit of conquering all evils."

20 Dussehra WhatsApp Statuses 1. Happy Dussehra! Good wins, always. ✨

2. Burning the bad vibes today. Hello, victory! #Dussehra

3. New beginnings start today. Wishing everyone a blessed Vijayadashami!

4. Triumph of Light over Darkness. Joyous Dussehra!

5. May your goals fall like Ravana's heads. Victory is yours! 🏹

6. Dussehra vibes only. ❤️ #FestiveSeason

7. Truth prevails. Be brave. Be kind. Happy Dussehra!

8. Celebrate the win within. #Vijayadashami

9. Festivities & firecrackers! Happy Dussehra, everyone!

10. Light up your life! #Dussehra2024

11. Conquering challenges, one day at a time. Happy Dussehra!

12. May your strength overcome all odds. Shubh Dussehra!

13. The ultimate victory. Blessed Dussehra to all!

14. Time for celebration and reflection. #HappyDussehra

15. Spreading joy and positivity this Vijayadashami.

16. Wishing for peace, prosperity, and positivity. Happy Dussehra!

17. May the festive spirit bring you immense joy.

18. Cheers to good prevailing! Happy Dussehra!

19. Soaking in the festive vibes. What a day! ✨