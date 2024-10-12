Happy Dussehra 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to share with loved ones

Happy Dussehra! Here are some top gifs, WhatsApp images, and messages to share with loved ones

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Happy Dussehra: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to share with loved ones
Happy Dussehra: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to share with loved ones (GIPHY)

Happy Dussehra: The festival is one of the most revered ones in Hinduism. Here are some top images and messages for you to share with loved ones.

Dussehra 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp wishes

 

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with sweet moments and cherished memories. Celebrate with love and happiness!

Happy Dussehra! May the blessings of Maa Durga fill your life with strength and wisdom.

This Dussehra, let’s celebrate the victory of righteousness. May you be blessed with happiness and success!

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Dussehra 2024: Are banks open today? Check state-wise list

Sending you warm wishes on this festive occasion. May you find peace and joy in every moment. Happy Dussehra!

May the spirit of Dussehra empower you to defeat all obstacles in your path. Have a wonderful celebration!

Wishing you a joyful Vijayadashami! May this festival bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

May this Dussehra bring you strength and happiness. Let’s spread love and positivity.

Also Read | Dussehra pick: Sumeet Bagadia recommends this stock to buy with 11% upside

To my dear family, wishing you all a Happy Dussehra. Let’s enjoy sweets and celebrate with joy!

May the blessings of Maa Durga guide you to success and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami.

Also Read | Dussehra 2024: Parking prohibited in THESE areas for Shivaji Park mela

Wishing everyone a joyful Dussehra! May your life be filled with light and joy.

Vijayadashami represents the victory of good over evil. Let’s celebrate with joy and gratitude. Happy Dussehra!

On this auspicious day, let’s embrace the spirit of victory and goodness! Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra 2024

Dussehra precedes the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali. Dussehra holds significant importance in Hindu culture, reinforcing the timeless message that, despite the might of evil, righteousness ultimately prevails.

Also Read | Kolkata-based model sparks row with ’inappropriate’ attire at Durga puja pandal

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana, the king of Lanka, kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama's wife, during their 14-year exile. With the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Lord Rama fought valiantly to rescue her. On the tenth day, Rama succeeded in defeating Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

In many regions, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are burned as part of the celebrations.

Check latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Dussehra 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to share with loved ones

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.000.00
      Chennai
      76,651.000.00
      Delhi
      76,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.