Happy Dussehra 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, GIFs, images to share with loved ones

Happy Dussehra: The festival is one of the most revered ones in Hinduism. Here are some top images and messages for you to share with loved ones.

Dussehra 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp wishes

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with sweet moments and cherished memories. Celebrate with love and happiness!

Happy Dussehra! May the blessings of Maa Durga fill your life with strength and wisdom.

This Dussehra, let’s celebrate the victory of righteousness. May you be blessed with happiness and success!

Sending you warm wishes on this festive occasion. May you find peace and joy in every moment. Happy Dussehra!

May the spirit of Dussehra empower you to defeat all obstacles in your path. Have a wonderful celebration!

Wishing you a joyful Vijayadashami! May this festival bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

May this Dussehra bring you strength and happiness. Let’s spread love and positivity.

To my dear family, wishing you all a Happy Dussehra. Let’s enjoy sweets and celebrate with joy!

May the blessings of Maa Durga guide you to success and prosperity. Happy Vijayadashami.

Wishing everyone a joyful Dussehra! May your life be filled with light and joy.

Vijayadashami represents the victory of good over evil. Let’s celebrate with joy and gratitude. Happy Dussehra!

On this auspicious day, let’s embrace the spirit of victory and goodness! Happy Dussehra.

Dussehra 2024 Dussehra precedes the 'Festival of Lights', Diwali. Dussehra holds significant importance in Hindu culture, reinforcing the timeless message that, despite the might of evil, righteousness ultimately prevails.

According to Hindu mythology, Ravana, the king of Lanka, kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama's wife, during their 14-year exile. With the help of Lakshmana, Hanuman, and the Vanar Sena, Lord Rama fought valiantly to rescue her. On the tenth day, Rama succeeded in defeating Ravana, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

In many regions, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath are burned as part of the celebrations.