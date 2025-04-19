Happy Easter 2025: 70+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings, images, Facebook status to share with loved ones

Happy Easter 2025: Easter is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.
Whether you're celebrating the occasion with family, friends, or colleagues, sharing heartfelt wishes is a beautiful way to spread Easter joy and blessings. Here are some of the best Easter 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status ideas to help you express the spirit of the season.
Easter is a celebration of the victory of life over death and is considered a pivotal event in Christian faith. According to Ecclesiastical tradition, it comes on first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which follows spring equinox, which causes the date to shift each year as per lunar cycles. It generally falls between March 22 and April 25. The day is marked by joyful gatherings, Easter egg hunts, springtime feasts, and spiritual reflection. Easter symbolizes hope, renewal, and the victory of life over death.
It marks the end of Holy Week, which consists of Palm Sunday (Jesus' entry into Jerusalem), Maundy Thursday (Last Supper), Good Friday (Jesus’ crucifixion) and Easter Sunday (Jesus’ resurrection).
Whether you're with family around the dinner table, sending digital greetings across continents, or simply reflecting on the season’s spiritual message, Easter is a time to pause and appreciate life’s blessings. Let these wishes and greetings help you share your love and joy with those who matter most. From heartfelt messages to light-hearted greetings, may your Easter 2025 be full of warmth, renewal, and togetherness.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.