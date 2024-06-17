Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: 10 best wishes, images, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated every year on 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. Here are top 10 wishes, images, and messages to share with loved ones

Livemint
Updated09:32 AM IST
Eid ul Adha 2024 is celebrated across India today, June 17
Eid ul Adha 2024 is celebrated across India today, June 17(AP)

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: The festival, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and joy by Muslims across the world on the 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. The festival will be celebrated on 17 June this year. The festival is celebrated by meeting friends, enjoying meals, mutton biryani, and kheer with family.

The day celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah. It is said that on this day, Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son Ismail to Allah, however his son was saved. As we are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, here are top messages, quoted, and images to share with friends and family.

Eid-ul-Adha wishes to share

-May this day bring joy and happiness in your life. May Allah give you peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

-Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Adha. May you celebrate this day with your family and loved ones and dedicate your life in devotion to Allah. Happy Eid-ul-Adha!

-May this Bakrid bring you close to your loved ones and give you strength to face all hardships in life.

-Wishing you a blessed Bakrid. May your life be filled with joy and Allah's blessings.

-May Allah bless you with all the happiness and prosperity in life. Wishing you a day full of happiness and positivity.

-May the divine blessings of Allah brings you hope, faith, and joy on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid.

-Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha illuminate your soul and fill your life with happiness and joy.

-Wishing you a happy Bakrid. May you create lifelong memories in heart and brings you faith and joy and serenity.

-Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May this day bring new memories and lessons in your life and motivate you to do good in life.

-Happy Bakrid! May this day fill your life with happiness, strengthen your faith, and bring peace.

-Withing you a happy Bakrid! Let's take a moment to express gratitude to Allah for your good health and wealth.

-Happy Bakrid! On this sacred day, fill your heart with joy and spread happiness with donations.

Eid-ul-Adha Images to share

 

Happy Bakrid Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of sacrifice. May you be blessed with both.
Eid is the best time of the year because all your loved ones celebrate it together. Greetings of Eid al Adha
I wish you and your loved ones all the happiness and prosperity on this Eid ul Adha. May you get all that you want.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsHappy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: 10 best wishes, images, quotes and messages to share on Bakrid

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue