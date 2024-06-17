Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated every year on 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. Here are top 10 wishes, images, and messages to share with loved ones

Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2024: The festival, also known as Bakrid, is celebrated with huge enthusiasm and joy by Muslims across the world on the 10th of Dhu-al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar. The festival will be celebrated on 17 June this year. The festival is celebrated by meeting friends, enjoying meals, mutton biryani, and kheer with family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The day celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah. It is said that on this day, Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son Ismail to Allah, however his son was saved. As we are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, here are top messages, quoted, and images to share with friends and family.

Eid-ul-Adha wishes to share -May this day bring joy and happiness in your life. May Allah give you peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

-Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Adha. May you celebrate this day with your family and loved ones and dedicate your life in devotion to Allah. Happy Eid-ul-Adha!

-May this Bakrid bring you close to your loved ones and give you strength to face all hardships in life.

-Wishing you a blessed Bakrid. May your life be filled with joy and Allah's blessings.

-May Allah bless you with all the happiness and prosperity in life. Wishing you a day full of happiness and positivity.

-May the divine blessings of Allah brings you hope, faith, and joy on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid.

-Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha illuminate your soul and fill your life with happiness and joy.

-Wishing you a happy Bakrid. May you create lifelong memories in heart and brings you faith and joy and serenity.

-Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May this day bring new memories and lessons in your life and motivate you to do good in life.

-Happy Bakrid! May this day fill your life with happiness, strengthen your faith, and bring peace.

-Withing you a happy Bakrid! Let's take a moment to express gratitude to Allah for your good health and wealth.

-Happy Bakrid! On this sacred day, fill your heart with joy and spread happiness with donations.

Eid-ul-Adha Images to share

Happy Bakrid Eid-ul-Adha is a reminder of the power of faith and the importance of sacrifice. May you be blessed with both.

Eid is the best time of the year because all your loved ones celebrate it together. Greetings of Eid al Adha

I wish you and your loved ones all the happiness and prosperity on this Eid ul Adha. May you get all that you want.

