The joyous occasion of Eid Al Adha is being celebrated with fervor and devotion. From Srinagar to Patna to Delhi, devotees are gathering in large numbers to offer their prayers, while leaders and officials extend their best wishes and emphasize the country's unity in diversity.

As the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha unfolds, devotees across India are assembling in large numbers to offer their prayers.

In Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, a significant gathering of devotees was seen offering Namaz at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sonwar. The sense of community and devotion was palpable as people came together to mark this important festival.

In Bihar, the capital city of Patna witnessed a well-organized celebration. District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok extended his best wishes to all those observing Eid Al Adha.

He assured the public of the district administration’s support, stating, "We have water ATMs, medical facilities, and other officials who are here to facilitate the celebration. I appeal to people to celebrate this festival of peace and joy peacefully while maintaining the dignity of Bihar."

In Delhi, devotees congregated at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz, reflecting the capital's vibrant and diverse culture. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered Namaz at Dargah Panja Sharif and emphasized the unique cultural harmony of India. He remarked, "Our country is a unique one in the world where people from every faith and religion live and every festival of the world is celebrated... We celebrate each other's festival and that's what we call unity in diversity, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat."

People offered Namaz at Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, in Coimbatore on the occasion of the #EidAlAdha festival

Devotees throng dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha festival.

People offer Namaz at Fatehpuri Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al Adha festival.

