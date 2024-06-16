Happy Eid-ul-Adha: Top 10 wishes, Whatsapp statuses, messages and images to share with your friends, family

  • Eid-ul-Adha, known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice,’ is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This festival honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God, symbolizing faith and submission.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid ul-Adha by performing the ritual of Qurbani, symbolizing faith, sacrifice, and charity. Image-Pexel
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid ul-Adha by performing the ritual of Qurbani, symbolizing faith, sacrifice, and charity. Image-Pexel

The crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah has been sighted, heralding the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami. Muslims worldwide are filled with sacred anticipation for this significant festival. Homes are illuminated with warmth and joy, creating an inviting atmosphere of peace and sacrifice. The air is filled with the fragrance of devotion, mingling with the delicate spices of biryani and sweet perfumes.

Families come together, their laughter creating a tapestry of love and unity, as they prepare sumptuous meaty feasts steeped in tradition and gratitude. Eid congregational prayers rise softly like the morning mist, carrying hopes and blessings to the heavens above. As everyone prepares to celebrate, with hands ready to give and hearts ready to forgive, the essence of Eid-ul-Adha—a day of blossoming faith and loving sacrifice—is embraced.

Eid Mubarak wishes

Here is a collection of the best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, and Facebook statuses to wish your family and friends 'Bakrid Mubarak':

“Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Eid-ul-Adha. May Allah's grace be with you. 🐏❤️”

"Wishing you a beautiful Eid filled with moments of joy and reflection. Happy Bakrid! 🕌✨"

 

May Allah's blessings shine upon you and your loved ones this Eid. Eid Mubarak Image Source-Pexel
"On this Eid, may all your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with gratitude. Happy Bakrid! 🕌✨"

"Wishing you a joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Adha. May it bring you closer to Allah and fill your life with peace. 🐏❤️"

"Eid Mubarak! May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. 🌙✨"

 

May this Eid be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Bakrid Image-Pexel

"Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with laughter and your heart with joy on this beautiful occasion. 🌙❤️"

"Wishing you a memorable Eid-ul-Adha filled with love, peace, and cherished moments. 🐏✨"

"Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of this auspicious festival bring you closer to your dreams and aspirations. 🕌🌟"

Significance of Eid ul-Adha

Eid ul-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most important Islamic holidays. Celebrated by Muslims worldwide, this festival holds profound religious, cultural, and social significance.

