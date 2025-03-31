Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: 100+ WhatsApp status, images, wishes, messages and quotes to share with loved ones

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: India is going to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr on Monday following the conclusion of Ramadan – a holy month of fasting from dawn to dusk by Muslims community. Eid is commemorated after the holy month of Ramadan ends and it is marked as a celebration of unity, gratitude, and generosity.

Traditionally, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the 29, or 30-day-long Ramadan, during which practising Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon.

With the Crescent Moon sighted in Lucknow on Sunday, March 30, marking an end to the month-long Ramadan 2025 period, Delhi's Jama Masjid announced that the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr will be hosted on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, people hug their near and dear ones, and greet them with ‘Eid Mubarak’ or send messages to the people far way as ‘Eid Mubarak 2025’, ‘Happy Eid Mubarak 2025’ or ‘Happy Eid’.

Meaning of Eid Mubarak? To wish the near and dear ones, the people of the Muslim community wish 'Eid Mubarak'. It is a an Arabic greeting which means "blessed festival" or "blessed feast".

What is Eid 2025? Eid al-Fitr is the first of the two main festivals in Islam which falls on the first day of Shawwal and the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan.

Eid 2025: History, religious and cultural significance The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr holds deep historical and religious significance. According to the beliefs, Prophet Muhammad was revealed to Holy Quran for the first time during Ramadan, which marked this month a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a joyous culmination of this sacred period, symbolising gratitude, renewal and unity within the Muslim community.

Eid 2025: Celebrations The day of Meethi Eid begins with a special congregational prayer, known as the Eid Salah, performed in mosques, Eidgahs and open grounds.

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in various ways, but food is among the central theme of the festival. Families prepare traditional delicacies such as Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and the ever-popular sweet dish, Seviyan (sheer khurma). They also exchange warm wishes and sweets, while children eagerly await the tradition of Eidi.

Here are top 100+ Happy Eid-ul-Fitr wishes that you can share with friends and family: Best Eid Mubarak Wishes for 2025 Eid Mubarak! May this blessed day bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. 2. Wishing you and your family a joyous and blessed Eid! Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

3. May Allah’s blessings be with you today and always. Eid Mubarak!

4.May this Eid bring you endless moments of joy and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

6.May Allah accept your prayers and fasting. Eid Mubarak!

7.Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Eid.

8. May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and peace to your home.

9. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

10. May your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with endless blessings. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

Eid Wishes for Family & Relatives: 11. Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with joy, your home with laughter, and your life with endless blessings.

12. Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr!

13. May Allah’s divine blessings bring you peace, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak!

15. Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your life with happiness.

16. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Eid filled with love and joy.

17. May the magic of Eid bring you and your family health, wealth, and happiness. Eid Mubarak!

18. Eid Mubarak! May your life be as sweet as the Eid desserts you enjoy today.

19. May Allah’s mercy be with you today and always. Wishing you a blessed Eid!

20. May this Eid bring new hope, love, and a fresh start. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Messages for Friends: 21. Eid Mubarak, my dear friend! May this Eid bring you joy, success, and prosperity.

23. Eid Mubarak! Let’s celebrate this joyous occasion with love and gratitude.

24. May our bond of friendship continue to grow stronger with each Eid.

25. Wishing you an Eid filled with beautiful moments, delicious food, and cherished memories!

27. Sending you warm wishes and virtual hugs this Eid!

28. May your Eid be as fantastic and fun as you are, my friend!

29. Eid Mubarak! Here’s to another year of wonderful memories together.

30. I feel blessed to have a friend like you in my life. Eid Mubarak!

32. May this Eid bring positive energy and new opportunities your way.

33. Wishing you and your family a blessed and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr.

34. Eid Mubarak! May your hard work be rewarded with success and joy.

35. May this Eid inspire you to achieve all your goals with determination and faith.

36. Wishing you good health, happiness, and fulfilment this Eid.

37. Eid Mubarak! May your days be filled with laughter and productivity.

38. May Allah bless you with wisdom and endless opportunities. Eid Mubarak!

39. Enjoy the festivities and take time to recharge. Wishing you a wonderful Eid!

40. May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to your professional and personal life.

41. "Eid is not about the feast, it’s about the faith."

42. "Allah’s love is infinite, and Eid reminds us to share that love with all."

43. “On this holy day, let’s spread kindness and joy.”

44. "Eid is a day of sharing and caring for those in need."

45. "Let us thank Allah for the countless blessings He bestows upon us."

46. Eid teaches us love, sacrifice, and unity. May you always walk on the path of righteousness and kindness. Eid Mubarak!

47. This Eid, may your good deeds multiply and bring you peace and prosperity. Stay blessed always!

49. On this holy day, may your heart be free from worries and filled with faith and gratitude. Eid Mubarak!

50. Just as the crescent moon glows in the sky, may your life shine with endless joy and peace. Happy Eid!

51. To my wonderful family, may this Eid bring us closer and fill our hearts with love and laughter. Eid Mubarak!

52. Eid is special because of loved ones like you! May our bond always be strong and filled with joy. Happy Eid!

53. My dear friend, may this Eid bless you with success, happiness, and all your heart’s desires. Eid Mubarak!

55. A joyous Eid to the people who make my life beautiful. May we always celebrate together! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Gift Ideas & Digital Greeting Cards

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

Eid Mubarak Status & SMS for WhatsApp & Instagram: Here are some Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 captions for posting on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp:

56. Blessed and grateful! Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

58. Dressed up for the festival of joy! #Eid Mubarak

59. Family, food, and faith – the essence of Eid! #Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

60. Eid is not just a day; it's a feeling of togetherness.

61. Wishing you good health, happiness, and fulfilment this Eid.

62. Eid Mubarak! May your days be filled with laughter and productivity.

63 May Allah bless you with wisdom and endless opportunities. Eid Mubarak!

64. Enjoy the festivities and take time to recharge. Wishing you a wonderful Eid!

65. May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to your professional and personal life.

66. May this Eid bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with happiness and success. Eid Mubarak!

68. May your prayers be answered, your sacrifices be rewarded, and your heart be filled with peace. Eid Mubarak!

69. Let’s celebrate this beautiful occasion with gratitude, kindness, and love. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

70. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous celebration and a year ahead filled with prosperity and happiness!

Trending Eid Mubarak Status: 71. Eid Mubarak! May your home be filled with joy, your heart with love, and your life with endless blessings! 🌙✨

72. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of family and friends. Eid Mubarak! 🕌💖

73. May this Eid bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with happiness and success. Eid Mubarak! 🌟

75. May your prayers be answered, your sacrifices be rewarded, and your heart be filled with peace. Eid Mubarak! 🕊️

76. Let’s celebrate this beautiful occasion with gratitude, kindness, and love. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 🎉

77. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a joyous celebration and a year ahead filled with prosperity and happiness! 💛

78. May the spirit of Eid bring you peace, happiness, and boundless joy. Eid Mubarak! 🌸🌙

79. Sending you warm wishes on this special day. May your Eid be as wonderful as you are! Eid Mubarak! 🌟💖

80. May your home be filled with the delicious aroma of Eid feasts and your heart with the sweetness of love. Eid Mubarak! 🍽️💫

82. May your faith and devotion be rewarded, and may you be surrounded by endless blessings. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🙏

83. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you peace, love, and the happiest moments with your loved ones. 💕

84. This Eid, may your life be filled with happiness, your heart with love, and your soul with faith. Eid Mubarak! 🕌✨

85. May this Eid be a fresh start, bringing you prosperity, success, and everything you wish for. Eid Mubarak! 🌟

86. Eid Mubarak! Let’s rejoice in the blessings we have and pray for a world filled with love and peace. 🕊️💫

88. May this Eid remind us of the beauty of giving, the power of love, and the importance of faith. Eid Mubarak! 🤲✨

89. Eid Mubarak! Let’s cherish the moments that matter and celebrate this blessed day with grateful hearts. 🌸💛

90. From my heart to yours, wishing you love, laughter, and all the happiness in the world. Eid Mubarak! 🎉🌙

91. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones!🌙

Eid Wishes Quotes to Inspire and Uplift Here are some Eid Mubarak quotes to share with family, friends and colleagues:

2. When is Eid ul Fitr 2025? Eid ul Fitr 2025 will be celebrated in India on Monday, i.e. 31 March 2025.