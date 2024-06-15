Happy Father’s Day 2024: Facebook and Whatsapp wishes, quotes, greetings, and images to share with your dad

Happy Father's Day 2024: Father's Day is an occasion for honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. Every year, the third Sunday of June is dedicated to the celebration of Father's Day, and families across the world organise the day with with gatherings, meals, and special outings to honour fathers and father figures.

In some countries, Father's Day is celebrated with more vigour as they have announced national holidays in the honour of crucial role played by the fathers. US President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honouring fathers in 1966, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day. Six years later, President Richard Nixon signed it into law, making it a permanent national holiday.

Father's Day 2024: 10 wishes, quotes, messages and more 1. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world! Your love, guidance, and strength have been my greatest support. Enjoy your special day!

2. Wishing you a fantastic Father's Day filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. Thank you for always being there for me, Dad!

3. Dad, your wisdom and kindness inspire me every day. Happy Father's Day! May your day be as wonderful as you are.

4. To the man who has always been my hero – Happy Father's Day! I am so grateful for all the sacrifices you've made and the love you've given.

5. Happy Father's Day, Dad! Your strength and love have built a foundation that I rely on. Here's to you and all the amazing things you do.

6. Dad, you are my role model and my friend. Thank you for everything you do. Wishing you a joyous and relaxing Father's Day!

7. Sending you all my love on Father's Day, Dad. You make the world a better place just by being in it. Have a wonderful day!

8. Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me the meaning of hard work, dedication, and unconditional love. I hope your day is as amazing as you are!

9. On this special day, I want you to know how much I appreciate all the little things you do. Happy Father's Day, Dad. You mean the world to me.

10. Wishing you a Father's Day that's as special as you are, Dad. Thank you for being my guide, my protector, and my best friend. Enjoy your day!

Father's Day 2024: Images to be used

Happy Father's Day

Best Dad Ever

To the man who has always been my hero – Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day to the fun dad