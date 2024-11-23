Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video

Viral video: Barkat Arora's captivating dance skills, including her performance on the 'Beer Song', have garnered immense praise on social media, amassing over 340,000 views

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video
Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video(Instagram (Barkat Arora))

Viral video: Any form of art, be it dance, or music, is known to have won hearts. Netizens are in awe after a video of a young girl grooving to the popular Punjabi track Beer Song from the movie 'Diesel' went viral on social media.

Donning red flare pants and a black tee, the girl's dance steps, emanating confidence with each step, have delighted users across Instagram.

The video was shared on Instagram from the handle Barkat Arora with the caption, “When you see @shazebsheikh Sir and swim on his chores. Couldn’t understand a word but dancing to the tunes he creates..” Within hours of being posted, the video quickly went viral, and amassed over 340,000 views, gaining significant traction online.

Instagram users praise the little one

The comments section was flooded with appreciation from states spanning from the South to North. “ So cute…from Tamil Nadu,” commented one user.

Another commented, “Excellent,” while someone else said, “The way you showcase your dancing skills is amazing.” Several admirers encouraged the kid with more appreciation like, “Amazing performance by both with perfect sync in steps,” “Amazing song,” and “Cutest duo.”

Who is the little dancer?

The little girl, whose moves have swayed Instagrammers, is Barkat Arora. Her Instagram account, which is managed by Barkat's mother, has several of her dance videos, each of which have gained over 20,000 views on an average.

Barkat Arora had recently captivated users with her dance on 'Inkem Inkem Kavale', a soulful melody from the 2018 Telugu movie Geetha Govindam. In that viral video, she was seen dancing in a white saree adorned with a red border.

The video opens with Arora performing solo, as her mentor, Noel Alexander, watches his student's performance in the background.

Similar to how social media users have been all praise for Barkat Arora's performance on ‘Beer song’, the little one's performance on the Telugu song too received immense praise.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Happy feet: Dance prodigy Barkat Arora wows netizens with swift moves | Watch viral video

