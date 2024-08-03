Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes, messages, and images to share with friends

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Friendship Day, the foundation of human connection, is a special tribute that transcends borders, countries, and backgrounds to celebrate the bond of love, the joy of togetherness, and gratitude for support and companionship.

The idea of celebrating the Friendship Day can be traced back many centuries. In modern times, this wonderful day is celebrated globally every July 30. In 2011, the UN General Assembly declared July 30 to be International Friendship Day. "The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The resolution places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity," the UN said.

However, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India, Malaysia, the US, and Bangladesh.

This year, Friendship Day is on Sunday, August 4. Here are some wishes, images, and messages for our friends who make our lives beautiful with great times, laughter, mischief, trust, unconditional support, and the joy of togetherness.

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Wishes and Messages Your friendship is a source of my happiness. Happy Friendship Day

I am sending my love and best wishes to you. Happy Friendship Day to all of you!

Friendship is a bond that links the heart of all the world. Happy Friendship Day!

Thank you so much for sticking by me through thick and thin. Happy Friendship Day!

I value your friendship beyond anything else. Happy Friendship Day!

May God bless you with the best of things in life because you deserve them all! Happy Friendship Day!

With you, life is better. Happy Friendship Day!

Our hearts are connected, and nothing can part ways. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day to my constant support system!

I am proud and happy to say you are my best friend. Happy Friendship Day, dear friend

Thank You for staying with me through the best and worst of times. Happy Friendship Day!

May we never part ways, because I cherish your presence in my life daily.

You made my life and heart happy and poured positivity into my life. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2024: Quotes A friend knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still gently allows you to grow – William Shakespeare

One best book is equal to a hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together – Woodrow Wilson

A friend is what the heart needs all the time– Henry Van Dyke

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything — Muhammad Ali

A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same– Elbert Hubbard

Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend– Sarrah Dessen

A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down – Arnold H. Glasow

Words are easy like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find– William Shakespeare

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out– Walter Winchell Happy Friendship Day 2024: Images

