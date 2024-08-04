Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, to share with friends and your loved ones

Happy Friendship Day 2024: The day to celebrate friendship is here, and it is the best opportunity for you to express how much you cherish this special bond with not just your friends but also with your family and, in many cases, teachers. Here are top 10 Friendship day wishes and quotes.

Friendship Day 2024 wishes -On the occasion of Friendship Day, I want to thank you for supporting me in my lowest times and being there cheering for me like a true friend on my happiest days. Thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship day.

-Thank you for being so supportive and my confidante. You are my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter.

Happy Friendship day quotes to share with friends Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher – Oprah Winfrey

It is one of those blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘you too? I thought I was the only one.’ – C.S. Lewis

“Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day.”- Justin Bieber - Singer

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”- Charles Caleb Colton

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”-Anais Nin

“Any day spent with you is my favourite day” – Winnie The Pooh

“My friends are my estate.”- Emily Dickinson

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”- Walter Winchell

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else.”- Len Wein

