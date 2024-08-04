Happy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, to share with friends and your loved ones

Happy Friendship Day 2024: As the day to cherish the pure bond is here, express your love towards your friends with these wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, etc

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Happy Friendship day wishes, quotes, WhatsApp images to share with your friends and loved ones.
Happy Friendship day wishes, quotes, WhatsApp images to share with your friends and loved ones.

Happy Friendship Day 2024: The day to celebrate friendship is here, and it is the best opportunity for you to express how much you cherish this special bond with not just your friends but also with your family and, in many cases, teachers. Here are top 10 Friendship day wishes and quotes.

Friendship Day 2024 wishes

-On the occasion of Friendship Day, I want to thank you for supporting me in my lowest times and being there cheering for me like a true friend on my happiest days. Thank you for always being there. Happy Friendship day.

-Thank you for being so supportive and my confidante. You are my partner in crime, my rock, and my biggest supporter. 

Happy Friendship day quotes to share with friends

Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher – Oprah Winfrey

It is one of those blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, ‘you too? I thought I was the only one.’ – C.S. Lewis

“Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day.”- Justin Bieber - Singer

“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost.”- Charles Caleb Colton

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”-Anais Nin

“Any day spent with you is my favourite day” – Winnie The Pooh

“My friends are my estate.”- Emily Dickinson

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”- Walter Winchell

“A friend is someone who is there for you when he'd rather be anywhere else.”- Len Wein

(Source: www.friendshipday.org, www.marthabrook.com)

 

(More to come)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 06:25 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsHappy Friendship Day 2024 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs, to share with friends and your loved ones

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue