Happy Friendship Day 2026: Heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share

Friendship Day 2026 is being celebrated across India on August 2. Whether you're tying friendship bands or reconnecting with old companions, here are heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and meaningful WhatsApp messages to make your loved ones feel special.

Anjali Thakur
Updated2 Aug 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Celebrate the gift of friendship with these wishes, quotes and greetings
Celebrate the gift of friendship with these wishes, quotes and greetings(pexels)

Friendships are among life's most cherished relationships, offering companionship, encouragement and unwavering support through every stage of life. Every year, Friendship Day serves as a reminder to celebrate these meaningful connections and appreciate the people who stand by us during both joyful moments and challenging times.

In India, Friendship Day 2026 is being observed on Sunday, August 2, with friends exchanging colourful friendship bands, heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts and spending quality time together. Social media platforms and messaging apps also become flooded with warm wishes as people reconnect with childhood companions, classmates, colleagues and loved ones.

Also Read | US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump cancels planned Iran attack

Friendship Day: A Brief History

The idea of celebrating friendship dates back nearly a century. In 1930, Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards, proposed setting aside a day for friends to express gratitude by exchanging greeting cards.

Although the concept initially struggled to gain widespread popularity, it took on a broader humanitarian purpose in 1958 when Dr Ramón Artemio Bracho introduced the idea of the World Friendship Crusade during a gathering with friends in Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay. He envisioned friendship as a powerful force capable of promoting peace and understanding among people across the world.

Years later, in 2011, the United Nations officially designated July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, encouraging nations to foster dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect across cultures.

Also Read | Drought and deluge: J&K’s new climate reality

Despite the UN observance falling on July 30, India, the United States and several other countries continue to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, making it a much-loved annual tradition marked by friendship bands, greeting cards and heartfelt messages.

Happy Friendship Day 2026 Wishes

  • Happy Friendship Day! Thank you for making life's journey brighter with your kindness, laughter and unwavering support.
  • Wishing you a Friendship Day filled with happiness, beautiful memories and countless reasons to smile.
  • True friends are life's greatest blessings. Thank you for always standing by my side. Happy Friendship Day 2026!
  • No matter how far apart we are, our friendship always brings us closer. Have a wonderful Friendship Day.
  • Cheers to the countless memories we've created together and the many more still to come. Happy Friendship Day!
  • Thank you for believing in me during my toughest moments and celebrating my happiest ones. Wishing you a fantastic Friendship Day.
  • Friends like you make every ordinary day extraordinary. Happy Friendship Day 2026!
  • Here's to laughter, trust and a lifetime of unforgettable moments together. Happy Friendship Day!

Also Read | Resigned without another offer? Here’s how much PF you can access immediately

Happy Friendship Day 2026 Quotes

  • "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson
  • "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell
  • "Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'You too? I thought I was the only one.'" — C.S. Lewis
  • "True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." — David Tyson
  • "A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." — Elbert Hubbard
  • "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." — Thomas Aquinas

Happy Friendship Day 2026 WhatsApp Messages

  • Happy Friendship Day 2026! Thank you for being my biggest supporter, trusted confidant and the person I can always count on. Life is better with a friend like you.
  • Friendship is one of the greatest gifts anyone can receive. I'm grateful to have someone as caring and dependable as you. Wishing you a wonderful Friendship Day.
  • Distance may separate us, but true friendship only grows stronger with time. Happy Friendship Day to someone who means so much to me.
  • Through every success, challenge and unforgettable adventure, you've always been there. Thank you for your friendship. Happy Friendship Day!
  • A friend like you turns ordinary moments into lifelong memories. Wishing you happiness, success and endless laughter today and always.
  • Life becomes more meaningful when shared with genuine friends. Thank you for bringing positivity and joy into my life. Happy Friendship Day 2026!
  • Here's wishing you a day filled with smiles, love and treasured moments with the people who matter most. Happy Friendship Day!
  • May our friendship continue to grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Friendship Day 2026!

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.

HomeNewsTrendsHappy Friendship Day 2026: Heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.