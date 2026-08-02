Happy Friendship Day 2026: Heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share

Friendships are among life's most cherished relationships, offering companionship, encouragement and unwavering support through every stage of life. Every year, Friendship Day serves as a reminder to celebrate these meaningful connections and appreciate the people who stand by us during both joyful moments and challenging times.
In India, Friendship Day 2026 is being observed on Sunday, August 2, with friends exchanging colourful friendship bands, heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts and spending quality time together. Social media platforms and messaging apps also become flooded with warm wishes as people reconnect with childhood companions, classmates, colleagues and loved ones.
The idea of celebrating friendship dates back nearly a century. In 1930, Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark Cards, proposed setting aside a day for friends to express gratitude by exchanging greeting cards.
Although the concept initially struggled to gain widespread popularity, it took on a broader humanitarian purpose in 1958 when Dr Ramón Artemio Bracho introduced the idea of the World Friendship Crusade during a gathering with friends in Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay. He envisioned friendship as a powerful force capable of promoting peace and understanding among people across the world.
Years later, in 2011, the United Nations officially designated July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, encouraging nations to foster dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect across cultures.
Despite the UN observance falling on July 30, India, the United States and several other countries continue to celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August, making it a much-loved annual tradition marked by friendship bands, greeting cards and heartfelt messages.