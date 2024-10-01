Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Top 10 quotes of Mahatma Gandhi on life, forgiveness, freedom

Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation, was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. This year marks his 155th birth anniversary. Gandhi Jayanti is observed annually across India. On this day, the nation honors his significant contributions to the struggle for independence and his philosophies on life.

Gandhi dedicated himself to India’s fight for freedom, promoting the principles of Satyagraha (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence). He was a political ethicist, nationalist and lawyer. Mahatma Gandhi is honoured not only in India but around the world.

The title 'Mahatma' was conferred upon him by the renowned Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore. It is also important to note that Mahatma Gandhi shares his birthday with Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was born in 1904. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence in honor of Gandhi’s principles.

Here are some of his top 10 quotes on life, forgiveness, freedom -To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest

-Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

-The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

-Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war of the knife between different ideas.

-The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

-Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

-Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.

-Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

-Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes