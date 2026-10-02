Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026: 50+ quotes, wishes, greetings to share with friends and family on WhatsApp, Facebook, Insta

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026: India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on the exact date in 1869, Gandhi remains one of the biggest leaders of the Indian freedom movement.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three official national holidays in India.

Internationally, October 2 is recognised as International Day of Non Violence by the United Nations.

This year Gandhi Jayanti falls on a Friday, marking a long weekend. The day is typically associated with people remembering Gandhi and his principles of non-violence, truth and peace. On this day, people including leaders, political leaders and more, also remember Gandhi's contribution to India's freedom struggle against British rule. People visit memorials, attend prayer meetings and send Gandhi Jayanti messages to friends and family.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti wishes and greetings 1. Wishing you a meaningful Gandhi Jayanti. May the values of truth, peace and compassion inspire you in your daily life.

2. On this Gandhi Jayanti, may we embrace simplicity, kindness and humility.

3. May Gandhi Jayanti inspire us to lead by example, choose peace over conflict and bring positivity through our actions.

4. Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti, may non-violence, harmony and understanding guide us towards a peaceful world.

5. This Gandhi Jayanti, may we have the courage to stand by the truth.

6. May Gandhi Jayanti remind us that meaningful change begins with small acts of kindness.

7. As we remember Mahatma Gandhi, may we reflect on the enduring values of truth, non-violence and service to others.

8. May the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi continue to inspire us.

9. Let's choose kindness over hatred, peace over violence and unity over division. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

10. Let us honour Gandhi Jayanti by spreading kindness, peace and compassion.

11. Hope the teachings of Gandhi encourage us to live with greater purpose, humility and respect for one another.

Quotes by Gandhi Be the change that you wish to see in the world. 2. Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

3. An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.

4. Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

5. When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always.

6. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

7. Where there is love there is life.

8. Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

9. Nobody can hurt me without my permission.