Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Who attended Ambani’s Ganeshotsav on Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s behalf? Watch here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, dressed in traditional attire, seeking blessings as they prepare for their baby's arrival in September. 

Updated8 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February and recently shared a maternity shoot, showcasing their love and excitement for parenthood.
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their pregnancy in February and recently shared a maternity shoot, showcasing their love and excitement for parenthood.(PTI)

As fans eagerly wait for the arrival of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's baby, excitement grew even further when the couple was spotted at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on Saturday. Meanwhile, their fathers – legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani – made an appearance at the Ambani family's Ganesh Utsav, held in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The two soon-to-be grandfathers arrived together at the Ganeshotsav and happily posed for the paparazzi, their faces lit up with wide smiles ahead of the baby's much-anticipated birth. They represented Deepika and Ranveer at the celebration while the couple remained at the hospital with their families.

Watch here

 

Parent-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday. They were clicked by the papparazzi's as they entered the temple premises. The couple were all smiles as they arrived at the temple to see Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Ranveer and Deepika were dressed in traditional outfits. Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama. On the other hand, Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree. She elevated her look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun. They were accompanied by their family members.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

Recently, the couple posed for a maternity shoot. In the joint post shared on Deepika and Ranveer's Instagram handles, the couple captioned it with ward off evil eye, heart and infinity emojis.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing baby bump.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars her husband Ranveer Singh, actors Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

